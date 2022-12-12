Retiring School Board member: ‘I hope I’ve done you proud’

Retiring Arlington elected officials normally take what in effect is a victory lap via multiple events marking their service.

And soon-to-depart School Board member Barbara Kanninen is no exception.

With her term expiring along with the year of 2022 on Dec. 31, Kanninen on Dec. 7 spoke before the Arlington County Democratic Committee, whose banner she ran under during election victories in 2014 and 2018.

“We are in a good place to continue our path forward,” Kanninen told Democrats. “We’re building back strong [post-pandemic] and making Arlington Public Schools better than ever.”

Sponsored

Kanninen said she believed she “brought a team mindset to the job,” but that after eight years, she was content with stepping back.

“To everything there is a season,” she said, borrowing from the Book of Ecclesiastes in Bible.

The arrival of COVID in 2020 upended public education, sending Arlington students into a lockdown environment that may well have lingered too long, based on accumulating evidence. Other issues during the past eight years have included hiring a new superintendent, integrating more technology into students’ daily lives, exorcising school names that don’t fit modern progressive sensibilities and adding 6,000 seats to address a growing student population.

“I hope I’ve done you proud,” she said.

Kanninen currently is the School Board’s longest serving member. She will be succeeded in January by Bethany Sutton.

In 2020, Kanninen attempted to move up to the County Board, but was defeated in the Democratic nominating process by Takis Karantonis for a seat that became open due to the death of incumbent Erik Gutshall.

Karantonis went on to win the special election and last year won a full four-year term.