Retiring leader garners affordable-housing accolade

Michelle Krocker, a founding member and executive director of the Northern Virginia Affordable Housing Alliance, was the recipient of the Alliance for Housing Solutions’ 2022 Ellen M. Bozman Affordable-Housing Award.

Krocker has led the regional housing alliance for 17 years, and will be stepping down at the start of the new year.

“Michelle has committed herself to ensuring elected leaders in Arlington and throughout Northern Virginia stayed focused on forward-thinking policies and adequate financial investments to develop and preserve housing that’s affordable,” said Jennifer Lawson, who chairs the board of the Arlington-based Alliance for Housing Solutions.

The award is named in honor of former Arlington County Board member Ellen Bozman, who helped to found the Alliance for Housing Solutions in 2003. It was presented during an online program Dec. 4.

For information on the Alliance for Housing Solutions, see the Website at www.allianceforhousingsolutions.org.