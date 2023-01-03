Resurrect ‘The Citizen’? Print seems dead to county manager.

In the eyes of Arlington County Manager Mark Schwartz, it appears print is dead. And is going to remain so.

Despite being pressed to provide more information to county residents through the mail, including resurrection of a six-times-a-year newsletter that has been dormant since 2018, the county manager gave a decidedly noncommital response at a recent public forum.

“That could be something we could do,” Schwartz said at a discussion at the December Arlington County Civic Federation meeting, although he proceeded to list the reasons it probably wouldn’t happen.

The issue was raised by Jim Todd, president of the Cherrydale Civic Association and treasurer of the Civic Federation (although speaking in a personal capacity).

Todd said the county government these days appears to be making “a conscious choice” to make information “less and less available” to the broadest swath of local residents. Social media and other 21st-century methods don’t always do the trick, he suggested.

“Why not actually engage Arlington residents – just go back to physically mail things,” Todd said. “That truly does reach every Arlington resident.”

He pointed to the case of the county government’s newsletter “The Citizen,” which was killed off nearly five years ago in a budget-cutting move, after almost 45 years of publication. Why not bring it back, Todd asked.

The county government does on occasion mail out surveys and information on key issues. But, Schwartz said, those are less pricey than the full-color, tabloid-sized Citizen.

“That publication cost a lot of money for us to do,” he said. “We had to make [budget] choices.”

Schwartz noted that the local government routinely received “a lot of criticism” about the selective nature of coverage of issues in the newsletter. And indeed, some in the know considered some of the coverage more propaganda – or at least a glass-half-full view of conditions – than a neutral source of information.

But it was one of the few ways to ensure county-government information got to an audience beyond the perhaps 10 to 20 percent of county residents who are plugged-in to government operations.

The Citizen sprang to life in January 1972, although it appears no copies of that first issue remain in the government archives. (County officials in 2007 put out a request for the public to search their own stacks of material for one.) In 2005, the letter-size format was changed to the larger tabloid size, with 90,000 copies mailed out six times per year.

Ending publication with the June 2018 edition was lamented by some, including the Sun Gazette, which called it a “penny-wise and pound-foolish” decision.

“While seldom casting a critical eye at government operations, the publication did provide information that, most likely, many local residents will now not get, despite the government’s plethora of online-centric public-relations efforts,” a news item noted.