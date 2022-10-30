Republicans set Election Night watch details

The Arlington County Republican Committee will hold its Election Night watch party on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at Arlington Rooftop Bar & Grill, 2424 Wilson Blvd.

The GOP committee will be hosting the event in support of Karina Lipsman, who is seeking to unseat U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-8th). Republicans did not field candidates for Arlington’s County Board or School Board races.

The setting provides fond memories for local Republicans – it was there last year that the party watched the Virginia GOP sweep the three statewide races and regain control of the House of Delegates, which collectively fundamentally altered the balance of power in statewide governance.