Republicans prep list of contenders for Electoral Board

The Arlington County Republican Committee is on the verge of submitting names that will form the candidate pool for Arlington’s next Electoral Board member, party leaders said Nov. 29.

About five qualified candidates have expressed interest in the post, party chairman Lori Urban and GOP spokesman Matthew Hurtt told the Sun Gazette.

That list is likely to be whittled to three before submission to the Circuit Court, where Chief Judge William Newman Jr. will make the final determination.

The election in 2021 of Republican Glenn Youngkin as governor means each of the commonwealth’s 133 local electoral boards will switch from two Democrats and one Republican (a ratio that has been in place for eight years) to two Republicans and one Democrat. Matthew Weinstein, one of the two Democrats on the Arlington panel, will lose his seat to a Republican at the start of the new year.

The new arrival will join Republican Scott McGeary and Democrat Kim Phillip.

McGeary has served on the Electoral Board continuously since 2016 and served previous stints from 1994-2003 and 2011-14, each time being bumped off after Democrats took control of the governorship, only to return.

Through a quirk of fate, Republican Electoral Board member Allen Harrison Jr. served 29 uninterrupted years from 1987-2016, as his three-year terms never expired during one of the years when the body added a Democrat and removed a Republican.