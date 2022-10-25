Republicans emerge to contend for legislative special election

Two candidates are seeking the Fairfax County Republican Committee’s nomination to run in the Jan. 10 special election to fill the now-vacant 35th District House of Delegates seat.

Registered voters in the 35th District will choose between Monique Baroudi and Kevin McGrath at a party canvass (aka, “firehouse primary”) on Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the cafeteria at Oakton Elementary School, 3000 Chain Bridge Road.

According to Baroudi’s campaign Website, mbforvirginia.com, she supports school safety and the teaching of basic subjects and critical thinking instead of indoctrinating students. The Oakton resident also favors lowering taxes and creating a pro-business environment.

“When it comes to our government and our politics, there are very few people I meet who think things are going in the right direction – in the country or locally,” her Website reads. “We need new leadership. More of the same is not an option.”

Sponsored

McGrath, a former CIA employee who lost a bid to unseat Keam in 2021, wants to stop vote-counting fraud, eliminate the teaching of Critical Race Theory in schools, reduce or eliminate Virginia’s income tax, institute term limits for all Virginia politicians and not just the governor, and ensure violent criminals aren’t released.

McGrath backs gun rights, opposes COVID-related lockdowns and vaccine mandates, wants to stop illegal immigration and sanctuary cities, and stop the flow of fentanyl. His campaign Website is mcgrath4va.com.

The Republican nominee will square off against Democratic nominee Holly Seibold in the Jan. 10 special election to fill the unexpired term of former Del. Mark Keam (D), who resigned in September to take a job in the Biden administration.

Seibold, a former teacher and nonprofit leader who defeated Fairfax County School Board member Karl Frisch (Providence District) in an Oct. 8 caucus, is running on a platform to protect women’s health-care and abortion access, invest in public schools, protect children from gun violence, support small businesses and develop the community’s workforce.

The 35th District is long and narrow and runs from the Fair Oaks area to Tysons. It has been in Democratic hands since 2003.