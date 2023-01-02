Repairs get started on I-395 bridge in Arlington

Repairs are underway on the weight-restricted (20 tons) southbound I-395/Route 1 Exit 8C bridge, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials said.

The project is designed to improve safety and extend the overall life of the bridge, which carries southbound Route 1 over the 395 Express Lanes, the northbound I-395 general purpose lanes and northbound Route 110.

The project includes retrofitting and spot-painting structural steel, and replacing the catcher-beam system and strip seal at the joint.

During the project, some day and overnight single-lane closures may be scheduled, along with occasional overnight full closures of the bridge with detours, VDOT officials said.

The bridge, which was built in 1976 and rehabilitated in 1999, is about a fifth of a mile long and has a traffic flow averaging 20,000 vehicles a day.

The $4 million project is financed with federal and state funding and is scheduled for completion in late 2023.