Remembering Preston Caruthers, who helped build modern N.Va.

In his memory, the Sun Gazette reprints coverage from November 2007, when Caruthers was presented with the Spirit of Community Award by the Arlington Community Foundation. All references in the article are as of 2007.



Preston Caruthers grew up in Oklahoma during the Dust Bowl years of the Great Depression and risked his life as a U.S. Navy corpsman during World War II fighting in the Pacific.

Returning to his sister’s house in Arlington – their parents were already dead – Caruthers studied engineering, carved out a successful career as a builder and became a philanthropist.

“I consider myself one of the luckiest men alive,” said Caruthers, echoing baseball great Lou Gehrig’s famous words.

Caruthers, 80, received the Arlington Community Foundation’s 2007 Spirit of Community Award on Nov. 14 at the Sheraton National Hotel in Arlington.

Friends, public officials and business associates lauded Caruthers for what they said was his public-spiritedness and dedication to family.

When Arlington officials considered locating the Arlington Community Services Building in Clarendon, some people said it would bring the wrong kind of people to the neighborhood.

Caruthers sent a letter to county officials that listed all the usual objections, then tacked in the exact opposite direction.

“‘We’ll attract people like my family, [which] would have benefited from the services in the Depression. We’re going to attract people that need help, that need services,’” said Jonathan Kinney, who quoted from the letter while introducing Caruthers at the ceremony.

“Here is an individual who’s an extremely successful business person [who] remembers his history,” Kinney said.

Former U.S. Sen. and Virginia Gov. Charles Robb has known Caruthers for about three decades and called him a “polite, gentle, self-effacing man.”

As a past president of Arlington Chamber of Commerce, Caruthers’ only major defeat came from his efforts to integrate the group. Caruthers has tried to teach his children and grandchildren what it’s like to have nothing except family and to empathize with those who are less fortunate, Robb said.

As chairman of the Arlington County School Board in 1969, Caruthers pressed for better cooperation between the school system and county government regarding efficient use of facilities. He also worked for closer cooperation between the schools and juvenile authorities and helped insert a “no strike” clause into the system’s teacher contract.

Caruthers obtained his high-school diploma through a correspondence course in the Navy and later studied engineering and business at George Washington University. He also was a member of the George Mason Advisory Board during the founding of George Mason University.

Caruthers is a managing member of the development firm Carfam II LLC and runs the Caruthers Foundation, which gives money to education, health-care and nature-conservancy groups in Northern Virginia.

He and his wife, Jeanne, will have been married 59 years in December. They have five children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

An adventurer at heart, Caruthers for decades indulged his passion for travel and flying airplanes and helicopters.

Caruthers was president of Preston Construction Corp. and the Preston Building Corp. and served as president of the Virginia State Board of Education and was a director of First Virginia Bank.

Caruthers built many single-family houses, apartments and offices in Arlington. His biggest development was Southern Towers, built in the early 1960s. Caruthers’ most recent project is Belmont Bay in Woodbridge, which will include retail and hotel space, a golf course, a marina and about 1,800 housing units, of which about 1,000 are completed.

He later donated land for community projects, such as Glebe Manor and McCoy Park.

“He rolled the dice a few times, make no mistake about it,” Robb said. “He could have lost everything. He always found time to serve his community.”