Registration is open for the Vienna Turkey Trot 5K/10K/Fun Run, to be held on Sunday, Nov. 20 beginning at 8 a.m. at the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department, 400 Center St., S.

Now in its 20th year, the event raises funds for the fire department as well as the James Madison High School Band.

In addition to the run/walk events, there will be prizes, musics, refreshments and festival at the finish line.

For information and to register, see the Website at www.viennaturkeytrot.org.