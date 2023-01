Volunteer Arlington is hosting a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “Day of Service” on Monday, Jan. 16.

The event will begin with an opening program at 9 a.m. at Washington-Liberty High School, during which the organization will bestow its first “Beloved Community” award.

Volunteers will then disperse to take part in community-impact projects.

For information, see the Website at https://volunteer.leadercenter.org.