Regional unemployment down from year ago

The Washington region saw higher unemployment in October than a month before but the rate was down from a year ago, according to new federal data.

With 3,372,711 counted in the civilian workforce and 110,782 looking for jobs, the Washington region’s unemployment rate of 3.3 percent in October was up from 3.1 percent a month before but down from 4.1 percent in October 2021, according to figures reported Dec. 1 by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Washington region was one of 264 of the nation’s 389 metro areas to see lower year-over-year unemployment during the month. Rates were higher in 94 regions and unchanged in 31.

Nationally, the October non-seasonally-adjusted jobless rate of 3.4 percent was down from 4.3 percent a year before. A total of 197 metro areas had jobless rates lower than the national average, with 174 above it and 18 equal to it.

Sponsored

Nationally, the lowest metro-are jobless rates were found in three Minnesota locales: Mankato (1.3%) and Fargo and Rochester (1.4% each). They were among 135 metros that saw jobless rates lower than 3 percent for the month.

Yuma, Ariz., had the highest unemployment rate for the month at 17.9 percent.

Among metropolitan areas with populations of more than a million, the lowest jobless rate was found in Minneapolis (1.7%) with the highest in Las Vegas (5.6%).

In terms of actual (non-farm) employment, payroll jobs were up in 95 metro areas year-over-year and essentially unchanged in the rest.

The largest jumps in year-over-year non-farm jobs came in Atlantic City (up 7.9%); Charleston, S.C. (6.5%); and Dallas-Fort Worth (also 6.5%). In raw numbers, the largest increases were found in New York City (up 405,100), Los Angeles (274,200) and Dallas-Fort Worth (255,000).

For October, Virginia recorded 4,371,251 in the civilian workforce and 120,308 looking for jobs. The resulting unemployment rate was 2.8 percent, up from 2.6 percent a month before but down from 3.1 percent a year ago.

Among the various metropolitan areas in Virginia outside the D.C. region, jobless rates ranged from 2.4 percent in Winchester to 3.1 percent in both Hampton Roads and Lynchburg.