Regional homes market goes dormant as weather cools

Even a drop in mortgage-interest rates during the month was not enough to entice prospective home-buyers back in to the Washington region’s real-estate market, as sales for the month took a huge tumble even as home prices continued to hold steady.

There were 3,671 closed sales across the region in November, a decline of 42 percent from a year before, according to figures from MarketStats by ShowingTime based on listing activity from Bright MLS.

“Home-sales activity has stalled,” said Lisa Sturtevant, chief economist for Bright MLS.

Those 3,671 sales represent the lowest November sales total in the region since 2011. Totals include sales in the District of Columbia; Arlington and Fairfax counties and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church in Virginia; and Montgomery, Prince George’s and Frederick counties in Maryland.

Why the huge dropoff? Let us count the reasons:

• The late-2021 market was uncharacterically strong, part of the market strength that boomed after the first wave of COVID washed over the region in 2020. The 2022 market has returned to more normal seasonality, which sees a degree of dormancy once spring and summer give way to autumn and winter.

• Higher interest rates have combined with the region’s high prices to force some prospective buyers to the sidelines.

• A continuing lack of inventory (down about 20 percent from a year before) is giving prospective buyers less to choose from, and given current conditions, they seem in no rush to settle for something less than they desire.

• Some prospective buyers may be biding their time to see if prices, which thus far have largely held stead or even increased despite the sales decline, start to come down.

• There is general unease about the overall state of the economy, even if the local region generally is more insulated than others across the nation.

Broadly speaking, prices are still rising in the region, with the median sales price of $550,000 up 1.4 percent from a year before. But that marks the lowest year-over-year rate of growth in four years.

The median sales price in the region on a month-over-month basis has now fallen for two months in a row, which is not surprising now that seasonal norms seem to have returned, and is down 9.1 percent from its peak earlier in the year.

Sales were down remarkably uniformly among the jurisdictions, with the drops in a relatively narrow range of 36 percent to 49 percent. In terms of median sales prices, figures pointed up in many jurisdictions but down in Alexandria, Arlington, Falls Church and the District of Columbia.

For homes that sold in November, it took a median 17 days to get from initial listing to ratified sale contract, a figure that would have been impressive in the pre-COVID era but is nearly triple the days required at the start of the year.

In terms of active listings (7,059 at the end of November), they have been up on a year-over-year basis for three of the last five months, following an almost unbelievable 41 straight months of declines.

The 20-percent increase compared to November 2021 was led by a 54.4-percent increase in the number of single-family homes on the market. Should that growth rate continue through the winter season and into early spring, it could have one of two impacts – either enticing prospective buyers to get into the market, or, if they aren’t tempted, cause prices to fall as sellers, just like retailers, have to make concessions in order to move the merchandise.

But for now, there seems an equilibrium, with both buyers and sellers taking some time off. As a result, the months of supply across the region stands at 1.31, still significantly in favor of sellers, and in some localities (Fairfax, Loudoun and Montgomery counties among them) the rate is less than a month’s worth of supply.

Figures represent most, but not all, home sales during the period; all November 2022 figures are preliminary and are subject to revision.