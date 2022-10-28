Region playoff tournaments are under way

With the exception of football, postseason region competition is either already underway or will begin next week for many other local public-school fall sports, like cross country, girls field hockey and volleyball.

A number of local high-school teams and athletes will be favored to win or place high in those 6D North Region events, and could earn berths to participate in the season-ending Virginia High School League state meets and tournaments.

In field hockey, the defending region and state champion Yorktown Patriots are expected to finish high in the eight-team region field, and don’t count out the Madison Warhawks, Oakton Cougars and Washington-Liberty Generals.

“In the region, you play one match, and hopefully move on. You don’t look ahead,” Yorktown coach Olivia Shipley said.

The two finalists in the region field hockey and volleyball tournaments earn state berths.

In volleyball, the Langley Saxons are a strong favorite in the region. The Marshall Statesmen and Oakton Cougars also are expected to challenge.

Perennial power Langley will be trying to win its seventh region championship in program history.

The girls and boys region cross country meets are scheduled for Nov. 3 on the Burke Lake Park course. The battles for the team titles are expected to be wide open, with no clear-cut favorites. The Oakton and Yorktown boys and McLean Highlanders and Langley Saxons girls squads should be much in the mix.

Jack Levine from Yorktown on the boys side and defending champion Thais Rolly from McLean in the girls race will be contenders for the individual titles. Levin was fourth in last year’s race.

Local private-school teams in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas begin their various league postseasons either Saturday, Oct. 29, in the case of cross country meets, or next week for soccer, field hockey, volleyball and tennis.

The undefeated Flint Hill School girls volleyball team is expected to finish that way by repeating as league and state championships, but get a challenge from the Bishop O’Connell Knights in the state tourney. The teams are ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively, in the Division I state poll.

Watch for Potomac School senior cross country runner Charlie Ortman to win league and state crowns. He already has been dominant in races this fall. Ortman finished second in the Division I state private-school meet last fall.

In boys soccer, the Potomac School Panthers (13-1-2) will be league and state contenders, entering the playoffs with a five-match winning streak and unbeaten in 12 straight matches. The squad, ranked fourth in a recent Division I state poll, is led by Scott Landry with 23 goals, a single-season team record.

In girls soccer, Bishop O’Connell has been playing well of late, with a recent four-match winning streak.

The Potomac School Panthers are having solid regular seasons in girls tennis and soccer.

Keep an eye on O’Connell junior girls runner Molly Weithman to finish high in the team’s conference and state cross country meets.