Region hoping federal cash will boost Route 7 bus-rapid-transit

Regional transportation officials may turn to Uncle Sugar – er, Uncle Sam – to help defray some of the cost of modernizing transit service along Route 7 from Tysons to Alexandria.

The Northern Virginia Transportation Commission has added federal funding for the proposed bus-rapid-transit system in the corridor to its 2023 legislative-priorities package.

Funding, if it materializes, would be used to “complete important milestones in the development and implementation” of the initiative, which could cost upward of a half-billion dollars, the legislative package suggests.

The Route 7 corridor already represents the second largest bus route in Northern Virginia. Planners aim to bring BRT to the corridor around the year 2030, running from the Spring Hill Metro station east through West Falls Church, East Falls Church, Seven Corners and Skyline (mostly along Route 7) before jogging southwest and terminating at Mark Center in Alexandria. The entire project length is about 10.5 miles.

In addition to serving a number of Metro stations, the project would include development of specialized transit stops for buses along the route and, as much as possible, use dedicated lanes along the roadway.

The proposal has been in the planning stage since 2013. The current projected cost, based on 2030 dollars and attempting to factor in labor costs and contingencies from nearly a decade out, has been presented in a range from $448 million to $507 million. Annual operating costs would run about $18 million, and like nearly all transit services the nation, would need to be subsidized in order to make ends meet.

Initially, planners considered a light-rail system for the corridor, but abandoned that idea because of cost concerns – the same issue that in 2014 sank the proposed 5-mile, $350 million Columbia Pike streetcar system, which in theory could have connected to the proposed Route 7 transit network at Skyline.

Adding dedicated travel lanes for buses has gained momentum across the region in recent years as a less costly alternative to fixed-rail transit projects.

For information on the effort, see the Website at https://novatransit.org/programs/route7/.