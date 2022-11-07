Region continues to see brightening jobs picture

The Washington region saw a further brightening of its employment picture from August to September, with a solid decline in the jobless rate.

With 3,359,701 metro-area residents counted in the civilian workforce and 102,996 looking for jobs, the region’s unemployment rate of 3.1 percent in September was down from 3.7 percent a month before and from 4.4 percent a year ago.

Figures were reported Nov. 2 by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Washington region was one of 354 metro areas across the nation that saw lower year-over-year joblessness, according to the data. Rates were higher in 27 areas and unchanged in eight.

A total of 158 metro areas had jobless rates lower than 3 percent, with two seeing rates above 10 percent.

Sponsored

The nation’s non-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate of 3.3 percent in September was down from 4.6 percent a year before. A total of 198 metro areas had unemployment rates below the national average, 167 above it and the remainder equal to it.

(The count for September was taken before Hurricane Ian impacted Florida.)

Among all 389 metro areas, the lowest unemployment was reported in Mankato, Minn., at 1.3 percent, followed by Columbia, Mo., and Fargo, N.D., at 1.4 percent each. The highest was found in Yuma, Ariz., at 17.1 percent.

In metro areas with more than a million residents, the lowest jobless rates for September could be found in Minneapolis and Salt Lake City (1.9%) and the highest in Las Vegas (5.3%).

Nationally, payroll employment was up in 111 metro areas from a year before, effectively unchanged in the remainder.

In terms of largest percentage gain in jobs over the past year, the winners were Atlantic City (up 9.8%) and New Orleans (up 6.5%). In raw numbers, the biggest gainers were New York City (+452,000), Los Angeles (+259,400) and Dallas-Fort Worth (+251,200).

In Virginia, there were 4,339,509 residents counted in the civilian workforce in September and 111,147 looking for jobs, resulting in an unemployment rate of 2.6 percent. That compares to a jobless rate of 3.2 percent a month before and 3.4 percent a year ago.

Jobless rates in Virginia’s metro areas for the month ranged from 2.2 percent in Winchester to 3 percent in Hampton Roads.