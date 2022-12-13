Redevelopment plan eyes Tysons parking lot

An under-utilized asphalt parking lot in Tysons will be converted into an 86-condominium development with park amenities.

Fairfax County supervisors on Dec. 6 unanimously approved “The Flats at Tysons,” which will be built by Pulte Home Co. LLC on a boot-shaped, 5.42-acre site located on the north side of Gallows Road between Aline Avenue and Old Gallows Road.

The property currently has an eight-story office building with a three-story underground parking structure (both of which will remain) and a surface-parking lot. The site is located within three-fourths of a mile of two Metrorail stations.

Supervisors rezoned the property from commercial to the Planned Tysons Corner (PTC) District to allow construction two new residential buildings on the surface-parking area. The five-story, 65-foot-tall buildings with a total gross floor area of 171,916 square feet. The development will include 17 workforce dwellings.

The project will have nearly an acre of publicly accessible park space, including a 2,500-square-foot “pocket” park, 14,500-square-foot “urban” park and 2,000-square-foot gateway-plaza area. These amenities, which also will include public art and way-finding an interpretive signs, will have a unifying nature theme of “Earth, Air, Fire and Water,” said Jennifer Garcia, the applicant’s attorney.

There also will be a 10,700-square-foot “pop-up plaza” with moveable furniture and host events on weekends and after office hours on weekdays.

A sticking point in the discussion was an 11-by-41-foot on-street space for loading and trash collection on a private street. The arrangement requires trash companies to park on the space, exit the trash truck, go into the buildings’ garages, wheel out dumpsters from the trash rooms and take them over the sidewalk and through the streetscape to the loading space.

“From a policy, operational and design perspective, staff has significant concerns with the proposed on-street loading,” said Katelyn Quinn of the Department of Planning and Development, citing potential negative impacts on safety, vehicular travel and the pedestrian experience.

County policies support on-street loading only for quick use by retail uses, such as laundry and delivery vehicles, and not for trash collection or for long-term use by residents moving in or out, she said.

The site also is about half the minimum 10-acre size of parcels qualified for a PTC rezoning, Quinn said. The parcel’s layout cannot accommodate alleyways or service drives, which might allow for outdoor loading and trash collection without disrupting the pedestrian realm or vehicular-travel areas, she added.

County staff did not support the application for those reasons, but the county’s Planning Commission on Nov. 30 recommended approval, hoping it would serve as a catalyst for future redevelopment in that part of Tysons, Quinn said.

The consolidated loading space improves on previous iterations and the developer will provide crosswalks and ramps to ensure people could cross safely between the private street and the buildings, Garcia said.

The condominiums’ manager would schedule residential moving activities during off-peak travel periods and around refuse pickups, she said.

The residential units and park amenities will be a vast improvement over the site’s existing asphalt parking lot, Garcia said. There are no residential uses within that sub-district of Tysons, although the urban center’s comprehensive plan calls for them, she said.

The development meets the plan’s height and density guidelines and serves as an effective transition between Tysons’ more intensely developed core and nearby residential areas, Garcia said.

The applicant will install stormwater-management improvements at the site, which will be capable of retaining up to 1 inch worth of rainfall, and contribute $1.9 million to help implement sanitary-sewer upgrades in the vicinity, Garcia said. The development will use only about 3 percent of that sewage capacity, she added.

The applicant will contribute an additional $1.4 million for local roads, schools, parks and other public facilities. The site will provide nine Level 2 charging stations for electric vehicles, equal to 8 percent of the total number of parking spaces and four times above the usual amount in Tysons, Garcia said.

There will be 111 parking spaces overall, including 92 on the ground floors of the buildings, nine surface-parking spaces and 10 on-street spaces.

The applicant has been working with adjacent property owners on inter-parcel connectivity for pedestrians, as well as a potential vehicular connection to the north, she said.

Gabrielle Duval, executive vice president and general counsel for Southern Management Cos., said the firm is the managing agent for two adjacent properties and is “wholly supportive” of the application.

“In recent years, our commercial building has become subject to vandalism and vagrancy, especially in the evenings and weekends,” Duval said.

“Importantly, this plan activates a space that is currently barren after-hours and on weekends. It includes enhancements that will protect our commercial asset, like green space and an urban park.”

This section of Tysons has struggled with vibrancy, and the applicant’s mixed-use development, while not perfect, will encourage further investment there and make good use of a parking lot, said Supervisor Dalia Palchik (D-Providence).

As Tysons continues to redevelop, future developments also likely will have difficulty meeting the 10-acre minimum for land consolidation, she added.