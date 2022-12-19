27.9 F
Reagan National puts COVID in rear-view mirror; Dulles still plays catch-up
Reagan National puts COVID in rear-view mirror; Dulles still plays catch-up

By Scott McCaffrey
low-angle photography of airliner during flight
Photo by Kevin Woblick on Unsplash

Northern Virginia’s two commercial airports continue to show different comebacks to the residual impacts of COVID.

For October, the passenger count at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (2,271,546) was up 6.3 percent from October 2019, the last pre-COVID comparable month, while the passenger total at Washington Dulles International Airport (1,953,593) remained down 10 percent from the same month, according to data reported at the Dec. 14 meeting of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority board of directors.

Add them both up, and the combined passenger count for October was off 1.9 percent from 2019, although it was up 33.4 percent from a year ago (with increases of 49.2% at Reagan National and 33.4% at Dulles).

November passenger counts are not yet available, but “overall positive momentum is continuing,” said Chryssa Westerlund, the airports authority’s executive vice president and chief revenue officer. (Perhaps true, but the year-over-year comparables for 2022 were not as good in October as they had been in September, when Reagan National was up 9 percent from September 2019 and the dropoff at Dulles was only 7.4 percent).

Passenger totals during the peak Thanksgiving period of 2022 exceeded 2019 totals when the two airports were counted as one, and “we’re expecting to see similar demand” for the rest of the holiday season, authority CEO Jack Potter said.

“It could be a record-breaking season,” he said.

