If you’re looking for available airline seats in the Washington region, your best bet for the first quarter of 2023 will be, by far, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Reagan National should have 9 percent more seats during the first quarter compared to the same (pre-pandemic) quarter in 2019, according to new data produced by Airlines for America.

That’s well above Washington Dulles International Airport, which is seeing a 1.4-percent bump up in seats. Baltimore-Washington International Airport is down 1.8 percent from the first quarter of 2019.

Data were accumulated by Cirium Diio for 65 large- and medium-sized airports across the U.S. A total of 36 of them will see increases in scheduled available flight seats, with 10 showing double-digit increases.

Austin (Texas) had the highest bump up, with an increase of 48.4 percent from the pre-pandemic period. The top five was rounded out by Nasvhille, Maui, Charleston (S.C.) and Ontario (Calif.).

On the other end of the equation, Milwaukee is seeing a dropoff of 22.4 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019, followed by declines reported in Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Fort Myers and San Francisco.