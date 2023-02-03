Reagan National adds ‘imagination’ area for youth

A new children’s playspace is designed to pique pre-flight imagination at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

The National Children’s Museum has partnered with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) and Boeing to open Curiosity Runway, a children’s playspace inside the airport.

Located just after the airport’s North Security Checkpoint between the C and D Gates, Curiosity Runway aims provide families with a dedicated, comfortable area where young children can safely play, learn and explore. Caregivers will have access to seating and charging stations along the exterior of the playspace.

“As more families visit our airports, we need to make sure we’re making their experience a good one,” said Jack Potter, president/CEO of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. “That’s why we’re delighted to have a new playspace dedicated just for them. Curiosity Runway gives children a place to play, which could also lead to more comfortable travel experiences for all passengers.”

Sponsored

Experiences include:

• Paper Airplane Climber: Children will use multi-level platforms to climb to new heights in a whimsical structure modeled after a paper airplane. Along the way, imaginative play elements, like a pint-sized cockpit, help young travelers tap into their creative potential.

• Jetsetter Slide: After reaching the top of the Paper Airplane Climber, explorers will start their descent via the twisty Jetsetter Slide for a thrilling ride back to Earth.

• Cruising Altitude Cloud Crawler: Curiosity Runway’s youngest visitors will crawl and toddle through an active, cloud-inspired play structure that encourages gross motor skill building. Multicolored windows add an additional layer of sensory exploration.

• “I Spy” Observation Deck: Future STEAM innovators will develop a deeper understanding of planes at the Observation Deck, where signage will prompt them to search the tarmac for airport equipment and planes.

“Curiosity Runway is an extension of the wonder found inside National Children’s Museum, and we’re thrilled to share the joy of play-based, STEAM learning with families traveling to and from our D.C. home,” said Crystal R. Bowyer, president/CEO of National Children’s Museum. “We are honored to partner with MWAA and Boeing to present this space designed specifically for young children.”

Visitors must go through airport security to access the playspace. The space is unsupervised, and adults must accompany children at all times, airport officials said.