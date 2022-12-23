Ranked-choice voting for primary wins final approval

If Arlington Democrats require a state-run primary next June to select their County Board nominees, it will be conducted through a ranked-choice method.

County Board members on Dec. 17 voted to approve the change in format from the previous winner-take-all method of election for the primary, taking advantage of a change in state law allowing them to do so.

The move does not, for now, affect how the future general-election races for County Board will take place. It also does not impact primary- or general-election races for any other office, as the General Assembly has not authorized moving to ranked-choice voting for them.

County Board members said approving the change for the primary gives local election officials, and the public, a chance to test out the new format. If it works well, it likely will be implemented for the November 2023 County Board general election.

(If Republicans opt to use a primary to select their 2023 County Board nominees, it also would be run under the new format. The county GOP in recent years either has not fielded candidates, or selected its nominees through a party-run caucus.)

There are two of the five County Board seats – those occupied currently by Democrats Katie Cristol and Christian Dorsey – up for grabs next year. As of now, there are no official Democratic contenders: Cristol has said she will not be seeking a third four-year term; Dorsey has not stated his intentions; and the December Arlington County Democratic Committee meeting came and went without any candidate announcements. The situation is likely to be clarified at the Democrats’ next meeting, set for early January.

Should fewer than two candidates ultimately file for the Democratic nomination, the primary for that race would be unnecessary.

Though it will be new for the primary, Arlington voters of both major parties are not entirely unfamiliar with ranked-choice voting. Democrats have used it for years to pick their School Board endorsees and occasionally for other offices. The Republican Party of Virginia used it in 2021 for the statewide caucuses for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

Under the format, voters can (but are not required to) rank candidates in order of preference, up to a set limit. Low-scoring candidates are eliminated in successive rounds, with their votes being shifted to remaining contenders as instructed by their voters until a candidate receives a majority of votes cast.