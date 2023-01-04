Q&A: Candidates in special election make their case

Democrat Holly Seibold and Republican Monique Baroudi are vying in a Jan. 10 special election to succeed former Del. Mark Keam (D) in the 35th House of Delegates District.

The district runs from Tysons southwest through portions of Vienna and Oakton before terminating in the Fair Lakes area.

The Sun Gazette posed questions to the candidates. Here are their responses, which were not altered from the original submissions.

Why are you seeking the 35th District seat and what makes you the better candidate for the job?

SEIBOLD: I have extensive experience working with legislators on both sides of the aisle in Richmond to pass bills that have helped millions of people in Virginia. These bills include helping incarcerated folks live with dignity, ensuring students do not have barriers to their education, and eliminating the tampon tax once and for all. I am running for the House of Delegates to bring my experience advocating for our community to Richmond. I am the only candidate in this race with the experience to fight for our shared values on Day One.

BAROUDI: I am not a lawyer nor am I a lifelong politician, so I see the world through different eyes. I am a mother of four boys and I have an engineering degree, so I know something about balancing conflicting priorities and getting things done. Too many of our legislators are out of touch with the everyday concerns of families and working Virginians, and I want to speak for them. Also, there is not one Republican representing Fairfax County in the Virginia General assembly, and I think our voices need to be heard too. Neither Republicans nor Democrats have a monopoly on truth and we are all better off when we take into account other opinions and views.

What would be your top three legislative priorities if elected?

SEIBOLD: I will work to protect our rights from out-of-touch politicians in Richmond who want the government involved in personal healthcare decisions such as reproductive care. As a mother to two kids in our public schools, I will also work to protect our progress on gun reform and ensure our kids receive the highest quality education. Climate change is a crisis that we must address at all levels of government as well, including maintaining and strengthening Virginia’s carbon-emissions standards.

BAROUDI: In general, my first priority would be education. I would support legislation to improve our schools, and particularly assist those students who have fallen behind because of COVID restrictions and long-distance learning. It is imperative that we help our students be the best they can be and encourage excellence. FCPS should take back its place as one of the top school systems in the nation, including Thomas Jefferson, my alma mater, returning back to its top spot in national rankings. My second priority would be fighting crime. It’s out of hand, and recent General Assembly sessions have made things worse. We need to hire more state troopers to fight gang violence, recruit more and better-trained deputies for our local sheriff’s departments, and require tougher enforcement of our laws. Third would be common-sense energy legislation. In recent years our government has been chasing unreliable green energy at the expense of higher energy costs for homeowners and dangerous stresses on our electrical grid. I’m for green energy too, but only where it’s sensible and proven, and won’t leave Virginians broke and in the cold.

What have been voters’ main concerns on the campaign trail?

SEIBOLD: I’ve heard a lot of concerns on the campaign trail, including ensuring we fully fund our schools and working to make our streets safer. One concern I’ve heard the most is the protection of reproductive freedom. Voters have made it clear that the government has no place in their doctor’s office.

BAROUDI: Most voters I talk to are concerned about inflation and education. Inflation is hitting everyone. We saw it in the price of Christmas trees this year, the cost of ground beef at the supermarket and the cost at the gas pump. Additionally, parents and students I have talked to are interested in our schools teaching core education subjects and focusing more on things that unite us rather than those that divide us.

Should some surplus state funds be returned to residents as tax refunds? Why or why not?

SEIBOLD: I support tax rebates that provide much-needed relief to Virginians who need it the most, while also committing to new investments to ensure world-class education and public safety

BAROUDI: Oliver Wendell Holmes opined that taxes are the price we pay for a civilized society. Government needs money to function, but our pocketbooks should never be a blank check for government spending. Surplus moneys are not surplus at all; such funds belong to the people and should be returned rather than casting about for other things to spend money on.

Do you support moving municipal elections, including Vienna’s, back to May? Why or why not?

SEIBOLD: No. I understand that it will be more difficult for candidates in a November election, but I also believe it is important to promote as much participation as possible in the selection of our leaders.

BAROUDI: Yes, I support moving municipal elections back to May. The advantage of having local elections in May is that they were not as politicized. Areas that normally vote Democrat could elect a Republican and vice versa based on their ability to do the job, not their party. The more non-partisan our local elections the better. Forcing communities to move local elections to November was a bad idea and ought to be reversed.

When, if ever, should the state government exercise authority regarding public-school curricula?

SEIBOLD: Many parents have expressed concerns about the recent actions of Gov. Youngkin. These state mandates ignore the decisions of parents and erode parental rights. As the only candidate in this race whose children attend public schools, I do believe the government has a role in ensuring standards of education. However, recent actions by the governor to attempt to override parents and the school boards that they elect is wrong and should be considered government overreach.

BAROUDI: Public schools should reflect the views of parents as well as seek to educate future adults to take their place in society and find good jobs. Virginians pay a lot in taxes to support education and have a right to get a decent return on their investment. The Commonwealth of Virginia does have an interest in requiring that its students learn to read, write, understand our history and learn math. Local school boards (and local governments) can make mistakes, which is why we need to maintain standards set by the Commonwealth of Virginia. I support local control as much as possible, but when our students are endangered or classroom instruction is simply inadequate, then the state may have to step in. A bad education hurts not only the students, but everyone in the community and the future of our Virginia economy as well.