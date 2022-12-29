Public-Safety Notes, 12/29/22 edition

News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County.

MAIL STOLEN FROM VIENNA RESIDENCES, THEN DISCARDED: An employee at the Vienna Police Office, 200 Lawyers Road, N.W., told Vienna police on Dec. 11 that mail carriers had located packages on Abbotsford Drive, that had been delivered to other addresses in the town.

The packages had been taken from various residences, opened and discarded, police said.

MAILBOX IN FRONT OF POST OFFICE OPENED; CONTENTS TAKEN: An employee at the Vienna Post Office, 200 Lawyers Road, N.W., told Vienna police that, sometime between Dec. 13 at 5 p.m. and Dec. 14 at 7 a.m., someone had pried open the mailbox at Lawyers Road and Church Street, N.W., and stolen all the mail.

EMPLOYEE AT VIENNA STORE REPORTS JUVENILE MISCONDUCT: An employee at Clyde’s Hemp Co., 513 Maple Ave., W., Unit 204, told Vienna police on Dec. 13 at 4:38 p.m. that five juveniles had come to the store and begun banging and kicking the door.

When he opened the door, one of the juveniles raised a stick and attempted to strike him in the head, police said.

The employee also stated that, a few days prior, the juveniles had been causing issues in the store. The employee did not wish to pursue charges at this time.

Police located the juveniles and notified their parents.

HOME-MOVER ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY TAKING CASH: A resident of the 1000 block of Lynn Street, S.W., informed Vienna police on Dec. 15 at 3:45 p.m. that there were movers inside his home packing up his belongings.

The resident noticed that U.S. currency was missing from his fireplace mantel and he began reviewing his security camera.

The video allegedly showed one of the movers taking the currency, police said.

Police arrested the mover, a 19-year-old Springfield man, and took him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with petty larceny.

VIENNA MAN CHARGED WITH SHOPLIFTING: An employee at 7-Eleven, 537 Maple Ave., W., reported to Vienna police on Dec. 18 at 9:57 a.m. that a man allegedly had concealed items and was attempting to leave the store without paying for them.

The employee told police the man has shoplifted from the store before.

Police issued a summons to the 19-year-old Vienna man, charging him with concealment of merchandise, and released him on his signature.

VIENNA RESIDENT DEFRAUDED IN ONLINE-DATING SCAM: A resident of the 300 block of Windover Ave., on Dec. 2 set up a date through an online service, paying with a gift card as the service requested, Vienna police said.

The date never showed up and the resident began getting threatening messages demanding more money, police said.

MAN BANNED FROM VIENNA RESTAURANT AFTER DISRUPTIVE BEHAVIOR: An employee at Social Burger, 340 Maple Ave., W., reported to Vienna police on Dec. 9 at 1:49 p.m. that a man frequently had been coming into the restaurant and disturbing the customers and staff.

The man left the restaurant after being banned from the premises, police said.

MAN BANNED FROM VIENNA RESTAURANT, SERVED WITH WARRANT: An employee at Chick-fil-A, 538 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police on Dec. 15 at 8:14 p.m. that a man locked himself in the restroom and was refusing to come out. Employees wanted him to leave the restaurant.

Upon interacting with the man, police detected signs of impairment and learned he was wanted on a probation violation in Fairfax County.

An employee banned the man from the restaurant. Police arrested the 50-year-old Oakton man from Fox Mill Road and took him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with being drunk in public and served him with the warrant.

VIENNA POLICE SERVE RESTON MAN WITH DOWNSTATE WARRANT: A man approached an officer at Vienna Police Headquarters, 215 Center St., S., on Dec. 6 at 5:27 p.m. and advised there was an active warrant for his arrest.

The officer confirmed there was a warrant in Botetourt County, Va., charging the man with failure to appear on in court for a reckless-driving charge.

Police served the warrant on the 30-year-old Reston man and released him on his signature.

VIENNA MAN RECEIVES NOISE CITATION AFTER POLICE VISIT RESIDENCE TWICE: Vienna police officers on Dec. 18 at 7:40 a.m. responded to the report of a resident in the 200 block of Park Terrace Court, S.E., who allegedly was playing loud music and yelling obscenities from his deck.

After officers spoke to the resident, he agreed to turn down the music. But a short time later, the officers were called back to the area for another noise violation.

Police issued a summons to the 37-year-old Vienna man for a noise violation released him on his signature.

FIRE DEPARTMENT’S RECRUITS GRADUATE FROM TRAINING: The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department on Dec. 16 welcomed its 21 newest members at its 155th Recruit School Graduation, held at the McLean Community Center’s Alden Theatre.

Deputy Chief Gregory Hunter, the chief training officer, presented the recruits to kick off the ceremony. Following the presentation of colors by the Honor Guard and Northern Virginia Firefighters’ Emerald Society Pipe Band, retired Capt. Francis Mensah sang the National Anthem.

Fire Chief John Butler and Battalion Chiefs Kristopher Johnson and Daniel Gajewski gave remarks at the proceedings. Butler also administered the Firefighter’s Oath and presented a ceremonial helmet.

Graduates of the 155th recruit class (motto: “More Than You Can Handle”) were Ryan Castillo, Dominique Chatelain, Nicholas Cuevas, Luis Danielli Euribe, Luke Darkes, Moeed Ghazi, Brandon Goodman, Benjamin Higginbotham, Kyle Jackson, Cory Kirby, Noah Luther, Jacob Markey, Chase Myers, Aidan Ozbay, Owen Ranck, Sean Roche, Gabriel Rogers, Christopher Rosecrans, Steven Sarver, Ramon Vargas and Adam Wallace.

The Board of Supervisors in July 1949 created the Fire and Rescue Department, which assigned 13 career firefighters to volunteer stations. Each was paid $2,500 per year.

The department now has more than 1,400 uniformed personnel assigned to 39 fire stations. About 180 civilians and 355 operational volunteers provide additional support.

The agency initially conducted four schools with training classes for existing firefighters, but in 1965 it finished construction of the county’s first Fire and Rescue Academy. Fire Administrator Willis Burton that year started Recruit School No. 5, the first for new officers, and appointed the first training instructor.

The department now holds its recruit schools at the Fire and Rescue Academy, located at 4600 West Ox Road in Fairfax. The 24-week school, which runs eight hours per day for five days per week, provides instruction in academics, work-performance evaluations and daily physical training, including strength and conditioning, core exercises and running.