Public-Safety Notes, 12/24/22 edition

VIENNA POLICE AIDING IN INVESTIGATION OF CONSTRUCTION WORKER’S DEATH: Vienna police officers responded Nov. 14 at 2:15 p.m. to assist rescue personnel with a construction employee who was injured in an accident while working on a new home in the 100 block of Courthouse Road, S.W.

Rescue personnel transported the man to an area hospital, where officials pronounced him dead. Police did not provide further information about the man.

A Vienna police spokesman said detectives think the man’s death was accidental. The case still is open and town police are assisting the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) with its investigation.

OAKTON MAN CHARGED WITH DRUNK DRIVING AFTER NEARLY HITTING POLICE CRUISER: A Vienna police officer was traveling westbound on Maple Avenue in the left lane on Nov. 13 at 2:47 a.m. when another vehicle being driven in the right lane partially crossed over into the left lane, almost striking the police cruiser, Vienna police said.

The officer initiated a traffic stop and upon interacting with the driver detected signs of impairment. Police arrested the man after he failed to complete a series of field-sobriety tests.

After the driver provided a sample of his breath for analysis, police took the 46-year-old Oakton man to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with driving while intoxicated.

VIENNA MOTHER, DAUGHTER, CITED AFTER BOOZY PARTY WITH UNDERAGE PARTICIPANTS: Vienna police officers responded on Nov. 12 at 10:24 p.m. to the report of a loud party involving several underage people in the 500 block of Delano Drive, S.E.

The party immediately began to disperse when officers arrived.

The homeowner’s daughter advised that her mother had allowed the party and purchased alcohol for the group.

Police issued summonses both to the homeowner, a 49-year-old woman, and her 18-year-old daughter, which charged both with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Police released both women on their signatures.

VIENNA POLICE TRANSPORT ERRATICALLY BEHAVING MAN FOR EVALUATION: An employee at the Vienna Inn, 120 Maple Ave., E., told Vienna police on Nov. 15 at 10:04 a.m. that a man was taking items out of the restaurant’s storage shed.

Officers located the man digging through the dumpster and found he was the same man about whom they had received other complaints regarding erratic behavior.

Police took the man into custody on an emergency-custody order and transported him to an area facility for evaluation and treatment.

VIENNA RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE REPORTS HARASSMENT FROM EX-FRIEND: An employee at the Vienna Inn, 120 Maple Ave., E., told Vienna police on Nov. 16 at 2:15 p.m. that a former friend has been harassing her at work, leaving threatening notes for her at the restaurant and sending messages to her via social media.

VIENNA POLICE ARREST MEN FOR DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSES: Vienna police in recent weeks arrested two men who allegedly were driving on revoked licenses.

The first incident occurred Nov. 12 at 5:49 p.m. when an officer working in the 200 block of Cedar Lane, S.E., observed a man whose license privilege had been revoked driving a vehicle.

Police arrested the 50-year-old Vienna man and took him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with felony driving on a revoked license (related to driving while intoxicated).

The second incident took place Nov. 17 at 11:45 a.m. during a traffic stop in the 200 block of Casmar Street, S.E. A Vienna police officer determined that the motorist had been driving with a revoked driver’s license.

Police arrested the 51-year-old Oakton man, and took him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with driving on a revoked license (related to driving while intoxicated).

VIENNA POLICE FIND VEHICLE REPORTED STOLEN IN FAIRFAX COUNTY: A homeowners’ association member on Nov. 14 at 6:32 p.m. reported an abandoned vehicle in the 1000 block of Tapawingo Road, S.W. Vienna police checked on the vehicle and found it had been reported stolen in Fairfax County.

Vienna police notified the Fairfax County Police Department about the vehicle’s recovery.

DENTIST’S OFFICE REPORTS HACKING OF WEBSITE, THEFT: One of the dentists at Vienna Family Dentist, 212 Park St., S.E., told Vienna police that, sometime between Oct. 22 and Nov. 8, someone had hacked the company’s Website and used it as a third party to collect fraudulent payments from individuals.

VIENNA WOMAN REPORTS MONEY MISSING FROM HOME: A woman living in the 100 block of Glyndon Street, N.E., informed Vienna police that, on three occasions between Sept. 29 and Nov. 5, money went missing from her home.