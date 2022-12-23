Public-Safety Notes, 12/22/22 edition

News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County.

VIENNA MAN ARRESTED ON DRUG, RECKLESS-DRIVING CHARGES: An employee at Wawa, 465 Maple Ave., W., informed Vienna police on Dec. 13 at 3:22 a.m. that a man who previously had shoplifted from the store was back in the business.

When the employee confronted the man, the suspect allegedly threw a glass bottle at the door and left the store. The employee followed the man into the parking lot. The man quickly left the parking lot, almost striking the employee with his vehicle, police said.

Officers located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. Upon interacting with the man, police found he had narcotics, authorities said.

Police arrested the 20-year-old Vienna man and took him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with possession of a controlled substance, underage possession of marijuana and reckless driving.

MOTORIST: ITEMS STOLEN FROM VEHICLE IN PARKING GARAGE: A local resident told Vienna police about a theft that occurred while their vehicle was parked and locked in the parking garage at 111 Church St., N.W., on Dec. 8 between 2 and 6 p.m.

After returning to the vehicle, the resident found that someone had stolen jewelry, a purse, a large sum of U.S. currency and other various items.

There were no signs of forced entry or damage to the vehicle, police said.

VIENNA POLICE BAN WOMAN FROM RESIDENCE AFTER DOMESTIC DISPUTE: A resident living in the 600 block of Valley Drive, S.E., told Vienna police on Dec. 10 at 11:32 a.m. that an unknown woman had been banging on the door to get into the home, then gotten into the resident’s vehicle.

Officers spoke to the woman, who stated she had been at the house earlier with a man living there. She advised that the man later forced her out of the home, causing injury to her shoulder and head.

Rescue personnel responded to treat the woman.

At the resident’s request, police banned the woman from the property. Police also instructed the woman on the warrant process should she wish to pursue charges against the man.

TIP JAR STOLEN FROM VIENNA COFFEE SHOP: An employee at Magnolia Dessert Bar & Coffee, 431 Maple Avenue, W., reported to Vienna police on Dec. 12 at 9:30 p.m. that two men had approached the restaurant and then one of them entered the business and stole the tip jar.

The two men then fled to a vehicle that was parked near Wawa, police said.

WOMAN FOUND IN DAMAGED VEHICLE CHARGED WITH PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS: A Vienna police officer on Dec. 15 at 2:40 a.m. observed a vehicle in the parking lot at Cedar Lane School, 101 Cedar Lane, S.W. The vehicle had sustained significant damage and there was a woman inside on the passenger side.

Upon interacting with the woman, the officer detected signs of impairment and the woman could not explain what she was doing in the parking lot, police said.

Police arrested the 40-year-old Vienna woman and took her to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged her with being drunk in public.

Authorities had her vehicle towed from the parking lot.

MAN BANNED FROM VIENNA RESTAURANT, SERVED WITH WARRANT: An employee at Chick-fil-A, 538 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police on Dec. 15 at 8:14 p.m. that a man locked himself in the restroom and was refusing to come out. Employees wanted him to leave the restaurant.

Upon interacting with the man, police detected signs of impairment and learned he was wanted on a probation violation in Fairfax County.

An employee banned the man from the restaurant. Police arrested the 50-year-old Oakton man from Fox Mill Road and took him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with being drunk in public and served him with the warrant.

VIENNA POLICE SERVE RESTON MAN WITH DOWNSTATE WARRANT: A man approached an officer at Vienna Police Headquarters, 215 Center St., S., on Dec. 6 at 5:27 p.m. and advised there was an active warrant for his arrest.

The officer confirmed there was a warrant in Botetourt County, Va., charging the man with failure to appear on in court for a reckless-driving charge.

Police served the warrant on the 30-year-old Reston man and released him on his signature.