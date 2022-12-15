Public-Safety Notes, 12/15/22 edition

News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County.

VIENNA POLICE WARN OF UPTICK IN VEHICLE TAMPERING, THEFTS: The Washington region, specifically Northern Virginia, recently has seen increased vehicle-tampering incidents and vehicle thefts, Vienna police said in the department’s Dec. 9 weekly highlights.

Authorities have identified a pattern in which suspects enter an area in stolen vehicles and cruise streets between 3 and 7 a.m. In addition to rifling through unlocked cars for valuables and money, they steal vehicles when they encounter keys left in them.

Vienna police remind community members to stay vigilant, secure their cars and take the keys inside, and close and lock all doors of residences and garages to prevent criminals from targeting their property.

Sponsored

Residents should call police if they notice suspicious vehicles or people in their area, and share security-camera footage with police if they capture video related to these incidents.

The Vienna Police Department is working closely and coordinating resources with other law-enforcement agencies in the region to investigate these crimes, officials said.

If Vienna residents see suspicious activity or persons, they immediately should notify town police at (703) 255-6366 or dial 911 in case of emergency.

POLICE ARREST MAN ON FIREARM, DRUNKENNESS CHARGES: Vienna police on Dec. 2 at 7:45 p.m. dispatched officers to the vicinity of Blackstone Terrace and Holmes Drive, N.W., after receiving a report about a man who was outside yelling and using profanity.

Police interacted with the man and detected signs of impairment, authorities said.

After the 35-year-old Vienna man allegedly refused to stop yelling or go back into his residence, police arrested him and took him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with being drunk in public.

On Dec. 4 at 3:17 p.m., a juvenile was walking a dog in the 600 block of Blackstone Terrace, N.W., when the same man, who lives in the neighborhood, allegedly began to scream at him and showed him a firearm in his waistband.

A neighbor witnessed the incident and immediately ushered the juvenile safely away and back to his home. Officers located the man and, upon their interaction with him, again detected signs of impairment, police said.

Police again arrested the man and took him back to the detention facility, where authorities charged him with brandishing a firearm and being drunk in public.

PEDESTRIAN ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTS DRIVER AT VIENNA ROUNDABOUT: A local resident told Vienna police that he had been driving eastbound on Locust Street, S.E., and exiting the traffic circle at Park Street, S.E., when a man entered the crosswalk.

The driver yielded to the pedestrian, but the man stopped in the middle of the road and allegedly proceeded to strike the rear window of the driver’s vehicle, police said.

When the driver got out of his vehicle to check for damage, the man allegedly assaulted him, causing minor injuries to his face, police said.

The man left the area when the driver got back into his vehicle, authorities said.

TOW-TRUCK DRIVER REPORTS BEING ASSAULTED BY VEHICLE OWNER: A tow-truck driver told Vienna police that on Dec. 1 at 3 p.m. he had been called to the parking lot at 165 Maple Ave., E., by the property owner to tow an employee’s vehicle parked in violation of the lease agreement.

The employee saw the tow-truck driver loading up his vehicle and he came out of his business to try to stop him, police said. The employee allegedly grabbed the tow-truck driver’s arm in an attempt to keep him from strapping down his vehicle, police said.

Police advised the tow-truck driver of the warrant process should he wish to pursue charges against the employee.

VIENNA MAN SUSPECTS HE WAS CHARGED FOR ANOTHER’S STOLEN GOODS: On Dec. 8, a local resident told Vienna police that on Oct. 30 at 4:30 p.m. he had gone to the self-checkout at CVS, 337 Maple Ave., E. The register was requesting that he insert his credit card.

It wasn’t until later that the resident found his card had been charged for his purchase and a separate purchase.

The resident believes that the customer before him scanned items and left the store without paying for them, and then the register charged his card for the transaction, police said.

MAN BANNED FROM VIENNA RESTAURANT FOR REFUSING TO LEAVE: An employee at Panera Bread, 136 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police on Dec. 2 at 4:33 p.m. that a man was refusing to leave the restaurant.

Officers spoke to the man and, at the request of the management, advised him that he was banned from the premises.

MAN BANNED FROM VIENNA STORE AFTER ALLEGED DISRUPTIVE BEHAVIOR: An employee at Wawa, 465 Maple Ave., W., informed Vienna police on Dec. 4 at 2:16 a.m. that a man continuously was coming into the store, changing clothes in the bathroom and causing a disruption.

An officer spoke to the man and, at the request of the store’s management, banned him from the premises.

MAN SERVED WARRANT FOR ALLEGED VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER: A resident living in the 200 block of Park Terrace Court, S.E., recently obtained a protective order against her neighbor, Vienna police said.

The neighbor allegedly began posting threatening comments over social media, in violation of the court order, and police obtained a misdemeanor warrant for the 37-year-old Vienna man.

On Dec. 5, an officer with the Fredericksburg Police Department located the man and served him with the warrant charging violation of a preliminary protective order.

That same day at 2:21 p.m., a resident living in the 200 block of Park Terrace Court, S.E., told Vienna police about ongoing issues with the neighbor making posts over social media in violation of a protective order.

Police advised the resident of the warrant process if they wished to pursue another warrant against the neighbor.

MOTORIST HITS VIENNA BUILDING IN PARKING-LOT MISHAP: A motorist was pulling forward from a space in a parking lot at 147 Maple Ave., W., on Dec. 1 at 10:41 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and struck the side of the building, Vienna police said.

The motorist fled from the scene, but police located him at his residence.

The elderly driver reported he had suffered a medical emergency during the accident and needed to get home to get his medication, police said.