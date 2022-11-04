Public-Safety Notes, 11/3/22 edition

News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County.

ELECTRICAL FIRE IN KITCHEN DAMAGES VIENNA HOME: The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department on Oct. 19 at 2:05 a.m. dispatched units to a reported house fire in the 100 block of Casmar Street, S.E., in Vienna.

Units arrived at the one-story, single-family home and saw smoke coming from the front door. Crews quickly located and extinguished a fire in the kitchen. Rescue personnel transported two occupants to a hospital so they could be medically evaluated. There were no firefighter injuries reported, officials said.

Two occupants were home at the time of the fire, and working smoke alarms alerted them to the blaze. The occupants safely evacuated the residence and then called 911.

Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental in nature and started in the kitchen. The fire was caused by an electrical event involving an outlet providing power to an over-the-range microwave.

The fire displaced two occupants, who declined services offered by the Red Cross. Damages as a result of the fire were about $95,000, officials said.

MOTORIST KILLED IN FAIR OAKS AFTER HITTING VEHICLE: A 27-year-old Fairfax man died Oct. 25 after crashing his motorcycle into another vehicle in Fair Oaks, Fairfax County police said.

Officers at 6:19 p.m. responded to the crash at West Ox Road at Ox Hill Road. Preliminarily, detectives from the police department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit think the accident occurred as the operator of a 2018 Yamaha MT07 motorcycle, Andrew Dearing, was traveling south on West Ox Road in the left lane and a motorist in a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee was in the northbound turn lane on West Ox Road waiting to turn left onto Ox Hill Road.

The motorcycle proceeded straight through the intersection from the southbound left lane and struck the Jeep, police said. The Jeep continued through the intersection, struck a pedestrian signal and collided with a 2013 Lexus GS350. The Jeep spun around and struck the Lexus a second time before coming to a rest, authorities said.

Dearing was thrown from his motorcycle and taken by rescue personnel to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

No one else was injured in the crash and all involved parties remained on scene. Detectives do not believe alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash and continue to investigate speed as a factor. Crash Reconstruction Unit detectives will present details of the investigation to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for possible charges.

This accident was the 14th non-pedestrian-related fatal crash in Fairfax County so far in 2022. Year to date, in 2021 there also were 14 non-pedestrian-related fatal crashes.

DISTRICT MAN CHARGED IN CONNECTION WITH RAPE AT TYSONS HOTEL: Community tips led to the identification and Oct. 18 arrest of a 30-year-old District of Columbia man in connection with the Oct. 1 armed rape of a woman at a Tysons hotel.

Metro Transit Police arrested the suspect, Patrick Craig Locke, at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at Metro Center station in Washington, D.C.

According to Fairfax County police, who responded to the reported rape Oct. 1 at 5:30 p.m., Locke entered an unlocked hotel room in the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive in Tysons, physically and sexually assaulted the victim, then fled.

A male acquaintance of the victim learned of the assault, saw the suspect and gave chase. Locke allegedly pointed a firearm at the man and continued his escape, authorities said.

Fairfax County police earlier had released Oct. 1 surveillance footage of the suspect at the hotel. They also recovered video surveillance of the suspect entering the Metrorail system at Eastern Market station in the District. The suspect reportedly switched to the Silver Line at the Capitol South station and exited at the Spring Hill station in Tysons, authorities said.

Detectives received several tips and worked swiftly to corroborate the information by reviewing body-camera footage from police in Montgomery County, Md., where the suspect previously had been arrested, Fairfax County police said.

Once they identified Locke, Fairfax County detectives obtained warrants against him for rape, burglary with the intent to commit rape, abduction with the intent to defile and brandishing.

The Metro Transit Police Department did not recover a firearm when taking Locke into custody. Locke now is at Central Detention Facility in Washington, D.C., and will be remanded to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Police ask people with information about this case, or who may have had unlawful contact with Locke, to call detectives at (703) 246-7800, option 3. Tips also may be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477). Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 and should leave contact information if they wish for a detective to follow up with them.

Rescue personnel took the victim to a nearby hospital to be treated for her injuries. Police collected evidence both from the crime the scene and victim, which they then sent to the Department of Forensic Services for analysis.

VIENNA MAN ARRESTED ON ASSAULT-AND-BATTERY CHARGE: A resident living in the 100 block of Patrick Street, S.E., on Oct. 16 at 8:19 p.m. requested Vienna police assistance after a reported domestic assault.

Officers arrived on the scene, spoke to all parties involved, observed evidence of an assault and accepted corroboration from witnesses about the assault claims.

Police arrested a 40-year-old Vienna man and took him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with assault and battery on a family member.

TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO DWI ARREST IN VIENNA: A Vienna police officer on Oct. 9 at 6:16 a.m. stopped a motorist for driving 70 mph in a posted 30 mph zone in the 800 block of Maple Avenue, E., police said.

Upon interacting with the driver, the officer detected signs of impairment. After the driver failed to complete a series of field-sobriety tests, police arrested him and took him to Vienna Police Headquarters, where he provided a sample of his breath for analysis, police said.

Police transported the 37-year-old Vienna man to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with driving while Intoxicated and speeding.

PAIR FACE NARCOTICS, OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE AFTER VIENNA TRAFFIC STOP: While conducting speed enforcement Oct. 14 at 1:20 p.m. at Lawyers Road, N.W., and Sharon Lane, N.W., Vienna police stopped a motorist for driving 41 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Upon interacting with the vehicle’s driver and passenger, the officer detected signs of impairment and police arrested both occupants.

Police subsequently located Schedule I narcotics while searching the pair and found a loaded black BB gun inside the vehicle, authorities said.

Police obtained arrest warrants for the driver, a 31-year-old Sterling woman, whom authorities have charged with possession of a Schedule I narcotic, obstruction of justice and driving under the influence.

The 35-year-old passenger, a Reston resident, also faces charges of possession of a Schedule I narcotic and obstruction of justice.

Authorities held both people on a $2,000 secured bond.

VIENNA POLICE TWICE CALLED AFTER CUSTOMER LEAVES BEHIND CLOTHING, ELECTRONICS: An employee at Foster’s Grille, 138-A Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police on Oct. 18 at 10:29 a.m. that a customer had left some clothing items, a laptop, iPhone and an iPad at the restaurant.

A responding officer collected the items, located their owner and returned the property to him.

Later that day, a Vienna coffee shop in town called police and stated a customer had left clothing and iPad underneath his car at the business and driven off. The items were the same as the ones returned earlier in the day, police said.

Police again contacted the person to pick up the items and he stated he did not want them, officials said.

VIENNA WOMAN LOSES MONEY IN SCAM INVOLVING FAKE ACCIDENT, BAIL: A resident living in the 500 block of Alma Street, S.E., told Vienna police on Oct. 19 at 10:30 a.m. that she had been the victim of a scam.

A person claiming to be a Virginia state trooper led the victim to believe that her son had been in a car accident and she needed to provide a large amount of bail money.

The resident went to her bank and retrieved the large sum of cash. A driver came to her house and picked up the money.

The resident then called their son, who was never involved in an accident, police said.

VIENNA MAN REPORTS CATALYTIC-CONVERTER THEFT: A resident living in the 100 block of Battle Street, S.W., told Vienna police that, sometime between Oct. 16 at 11:30 p.m. and Oct. 17 at 9 a.m., someone stole the catalytic converter from his vehicle.

VIENNA BUSINESS OWNER CANCELS PAYMENT ON STOLEN CHECK: An employee at Rose Kabob Restaurant, 126 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police that between Sept. 23 and Oct. 6 someone stole a check from a checkbook at the business, filled it out and deposited it in a local credit-union account.

The owner noticed the large amount going out of his bank account and alerted his bank of the check fraud.

The bank was able to cancel the payment of the large check, said police, who are investigating the case.

VIENNA POLICE TO STRESS IMPORTANCE OF ADHERING TO STOP SIGNS: The Vienna Police Department, which recently conducted extra enforcement to discourage motorists who run stop signs, soon may begin a campaign – both in the media and on the streets – that focuses on distracted driving, said Police Chief James Morris.

“We see a lot of folks out there who have their head in their phone versus looking out their windshield,” he said.