Public-Safety Notes, 11/17/22 edition

News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County.

OAKTON HOMEOWNER FATALLY SHOOTS INTRUDER: An Oakton homeowner on Nov. 9 shot and killed a 24-year-old Herndon man who allegedly broke into his home, Fairfax County police said.

Officers responded at 6:08 p.m. to the reported shooting at a home in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road. Police found Eduardo Santos inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but Fire and Rescue Department personnel pronounced Santos dead.

According to detectives, the homeowner saw Santos on his property, told him to leave and then Santos assaulted the homeowner with a stick. The homeowner attempted to retreat inside the home, but was tackled by Santos and injured in the fall.

The homeowner was able to make it into his home and retrieved a firearm.

Santos entered the home with a large landscaping rock and advanced toward the homeowner, police said. Santos made it several feet into the home before he was shot. Rescue personnel took the homeowner to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Detectives continue to investigate what led Santos to the home. Inside the home were two other adults and two children, but no one else was injured. Detectives do not believe there is a relationship between Santos and the home’s occupants.

After canvassing the area, detectives determined Santos was in the area Wednesday afternoon for several hours. Officers received two calls for service involving Santos acting suspiciously. On one occasion, officers found him, but could not establish any crime. Santos refused to speak to police and walked away from the area. During the second incident, police did not find Santos.

SINGLE-VEHICLE CRASH KILLS MAN IN GREAT FALLS: A 49-year-old Great Falls man died Nov. 11 after losing control of his vehicle and hitting a tree in Great Falls, Fairfax County police said.

Police responded at 11:25 a.m. to the crash near Arnon Chapel Road and Arnon Lake Drive. Detectives from the police department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit preliminarily think that the driver, Brian Christian Bernhart, was driving a 2011 Toyota Camry westbound on Arnon Chapel Road when the vehicle went off the roadway, the driver overcorrected and then the vehicle crossed the double-yellow line and struck a tree.

Rescue personnel took Bernhart to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Detectives continue to investigate whether speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

This is the 18th non-pedestrian-related fatal crash in Fairfax County so far in 2022. Year to date, in 2021 there were 16 non-pedestrian-related fatal crashes.

VIENNA POLICE CITE DRIVER WHO REPORTEDLY STRUCK TWO VEHICLES: A Vienna police officer on Oct. 31 at 1:33 a.m. observed a driver commit several traffic violations, and initiated a traffic stop in the 300 block of Maple Avenue, W.

According to police, the driver just had struck two vehicles in the 600 block of Old Courthouse Road, N.E.

Police cited the man for reckless driving and escorted him to an area hospital, where he was admitted for evaluation.

EMPLOYEE IN VIENNA DEFRAUDED IN GIFT-CARD SCAM: An employee working for an organization at 133 Park St., N.E., received an e-mail on Nov. 2 at noon from someone she believed was the CEO instructing her to purchase gift cards.

After the transactions were complete she realized the e-mail was a scam, Vienna police said.

THIEF MAKES OFF WITH VIENNA CAFÉ’S DRIVE-THROUGH TIP JAR: An employee at Starbucks, 362 Maple Ave., E., told Vienna police that, on Nov. 2 at 5:15 p.m., a man had stolen the tip jar from the drive-through window at the business.

The event is the second of its kind in two weeks. The owner of the Dairy Queen store at 304 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police that she was in the back room on Oct. 28 at 5:05 p.m. when someone entered the business, stole the money from the tip jar and immediately left the store.

MEN MAKE OFF WITH CASES OF ALCOHOL: An employee at Wawa, 465 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police that, on Nov. 5 at 11:18 p.m., three men took cases of alcohol and left the store without paying for them.

WOODBRIDGE MAN CHARGED AFTER ALLEGEDLY STEALING FROM FORMER CO-WORKER: A resident living in the 100 block of Patrick Street, S.E., told Vienna police that, on Nov. 6 at 3:16 a.m., a former co-worker had come to his apartment and requested to stay the night.

The resident woke up during the night to find that the man allegedly had taken his wallet and vehicle.

Vienna police obtained three warrants for the man charging him with unauthorized use of a vehicle, grand larceny and larceny of credit cards.

Later that day, an officer from the Prince William County Police Department located the 25-year-old Woodbridge man and served the three warrants.

MAN CHARGED AFTER UNLAWFULLY ENTERING CONSTRUCTION SITE IN VIENNA: A construction employee working at 100 Market Square St., N.W., on Nov. 6 at 8:26 a.m. observed a man walking around the construction site, Vienna police said.

When the worker confronted the man, the man walked away and into a condo unit.

Vienna police officers searched the condo, located the man and arrested him.

Police transported the 26-year-old man with no fixed address to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with unlawful entry and held him without bond.