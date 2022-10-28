Public-Safety Notes, 10/27/22 edition

News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County.

ELECTRICAL FIRE IN KITCHEN DAMAGES VIENNA HOME: The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department on Oct. 19 at 2:05 a.m. dispatched units to a reported house fire in the 100 block of Casmar Street, S.E., in Vienna.

Units arrived at the one-story, single-family home and saw smoke coming from the front door. Crews quickly located and extinguished a fire in the kitchen. Rescue personnel transported two occupants to a hospital so they could be medically evaluated. There were no firefighter injuries reported, officials said.

Two occupants were home at the time of the fire, and working smoke alarms alerted them to the blaze. The occupants safely evacuated the residence and then called 911.

Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental in nature and started in the kitchen. The fire was caused by an electrical event involving an outlet providing power to an over-the-range microwave.

The fire displaced two occupants, who declined services offered by the Red Cross. Damages as a result of the fire were about $95,000, officials said.

DISTRICT MAN CHARGED IN CONNECTION WITH RAPE AT TYSPONS HOTEL: Community tips led to the identification and Oct. 18 arrest of a 30-year-old District of Columbia man in connection with the Oct. 1 armed rape of a woman at a Tysons hotel.

Metro Transit Police arrested the suspect, Patrick Craig Locke, at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at Metro Center station in Washington, D.C.

According to Fairfax County police, who responded to the reported rape Oct. 1 at 5:30 p.m., Locke entered an unlocked hotel room in the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive in Tysons, physically and sexually assaulted the victim, then fled.

A male acquaintance of the victim learned of the assault, saw the suspect and gave chase. Locke allegedly pointed a firearm at the man and continued his escape, authorities said.

Fairfax County police earlier had released Oct. 1 surveillance footage of the suspect at the hotel. They also recovered video surveillance of the suspect entering the Metrorail system at Eastern Market station in the District. The suspect reportedly switched to the Silver Line at the Capitol South station and exited at the Spring Hill station in Tysons, authorities said.

Detectives received several tips and worked swiftly to corroborate the information by reviewing body-camera footage from police in Montgomery County, Md., where the suspect previously had been arrested, Fairfax County police said.

Once they identified Locke, Fairfax County detectives obtained warrants against him for rape, burglary with the intent to commit rape, abduction with the intent to defile and brandishing.

The Metro Transit Police Department did not recover a firearm when taking Locke into custody. Locke now is at Central Detention Facility in Washington, D.C., and will be remanded to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Police ask people with information about this case, or who may have had unlawful contact with Locke, to call detectives at (703) 246-7800, option 3. Tips also may be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477). Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 and should leave contact information if they wish for a detective to follow up with them.

Rescue personnel took the victim to a nearby hospital to be treated for her injuries. Police collected evidence both from the crime the scene and victim, which they then sent to the Department of Forensic Services for analysis.

VIENNA POLICE TO STRESS IMPORTANTS OF ADHERING TO STOP SIGNS: The Vienna Police Department, which recently conducted extra enforcement to discourage motorists who run stop signs, soon may begin a campaign – both in the media and on the streets – that focuses on distracted driving, said Police Chief James Morris.

“We see a lot of folks out there who have their head in their phone versus looking out their windshield,” he said.