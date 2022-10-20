Public-Safety Notes, 10/20/22 edition

News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County.

2 DIE IN MOPED CRASH ON DULLES TOLL ROAD: Two people died Oct. 12 following a single-vehicle moped crash on the Dulles Toll Road north of Vienna, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police said.

Police at 9:40 p.m. dispatched officers to the westbound lanes of the Dulles Toll Road at the Wolf Trap exit after receiving a report of a vehicle crash with multiple people injured.

Upon arrival, officers found a moped with a man, identified as Nyjell Dae Quan Lewis, 23, of Washington, D.C., deceased in the roadway.

Rescue personnel transported a second person, whom police presumed to be a passenger on the moped, to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The woman, identified as Kia Renee Hobbs, 20, of Suitland, Md., died at the hospital, police said.

Police closed the Dulles Toll Road during the crash-reconstruction investigation. Police still are investigating the crash, and no charges have been filed, authorities said.

IMPROPERLY DISCARDED FIREPIT ASHES CAUSE VIENNA HOUSE FIRE: The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department on Oct. 11 at 4:35 p.m. dispatched units to a reported house fire in the 1700 block of Fox Run Court in the Vienna area.

Prior to arrival on scene, several units noted a large column of smoke in the general area. Arriving units found heavy fire coming from the rear and one side of the two-story, single-family home.

Crews brought the fire under control in about 15 minutes and there were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.

No occupants were home when the fire started. A neighbor saw smoke in the area and discovered the fire on the home’s exterior. The neighbor called 911 and attempted to alert any occupants who might be home. Authorities do not know if the blaze activated the home’s smoke alarms.

Fire investigators determined the blaze started on the exterior of the home and was accidental in nature. The cause of the fire was improperly discarded fire-pit ashes.

The fire displaced five occupants, who accepted assistance offered by the Red Cross. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $300,000, officials said.