Public-Safety Notes, 1/5/23 edition

News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County.

ALLEGED BANK ROBBER NABBED IN TYSONS: An off-duty Fairfax County police officer assisted with the Dec. 28 arrest of a 37-year-old Maryland man whom authorities think is connected multiple regional bank robberies.

According to police, the suspect, Zachary Allen Hunter, entered the Wells Fargo Bank branch at 1498 North Point Village Center in Reston on Dec. 28 at 9:28 a.m.

Hunter allegedly implied he had a firearm and passed a note demanding currency. He left the bank and fled the area in a Mercedes sedan, police said.

Officers saturated the area and monitored exits of local highways. An off-duty officer heard the sirens and began monitoring his radio. The officer then saw the Mercedes turn down Lincoln Lane in Tysons, but the vehicle did not exit, police said.

Sponsored

The off-duty officer directed other officers to the location and they took Hunter into custody after finding him slouched inside the vehicle, police said.

Authorities on Dec. 28 charged Hunter with one count of robbery and held him without bond. Police recovered the money, but did not find a firearm, officials said.

County police detectives think Hunter may have been involved in multiple bank robberies in the region. Detectives continue to coordinate with the department’s local and federal partners for further charges.

Detectives ask anyone with information regarding this incident or other similar ones to call the police department’s Major Crimes Bureau at (703) 246-7800, option 5. Tips also may be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477). Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 and should leave contact information if they wish for a detective to follow up with them.

MAN ARRESTED AFTER ACCUMULATING 15 MISDEMEANOR WARRANTS: A local resident on Dec. 19 at 5:45 p.m. requested to speak to an officer regarding an incident in Fredericksburg.

The officer found the Fredericksburg Police Department had 15 misdemeanor warrants for the man charging him with five counts each of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, purchasing alcohol for an underage person and selling tobacco to an underage person.

Police arrested the 37-year-old Vienna man and took him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities served him with the warrants.

UNLOCKED VEHICLE WITH KEY INSIDE TAKEN FOR A RIDE: A man living in the 100 block of Patrick Street, S.E., told Vienna police on Dec. 21 at 3:05 a.m. that his vehicle had been stolen.

The vehicle had been left unlocked with the keys inside, police said.

A tracker on the vehicle showed its location was in the District of Columbia. Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department recovered the vehicle, Vienna police said.

RESIDENT CATCHES BAT THAT BIT HIM: A resident living in the 200 block of Commons Drive, N.W., told Vienna police on Dec. 24 that he had been bitten by a bat in his home.

The resident was able to catch the bat the following day.

An officer transported the bat to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter, where it was euthanized and will be tested for rabies. An animal-control officer will follow up on this case.

VIENNA POLICE SERVE WOMAN WITH COUNTY WARRANTS: Fairfax County police informed Vienna police on Dec. 25 at 6:54 p.m. that they had warrants for a town resident and requested that Vienna officers attempt to serve them.

Vienna police arrested the 39-year-old woman and took her to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities served her with a felony warrant charging her with making threats in writing and a misdemeanor warrant charging her with violation of a protective order.

Authorities held her without bond.