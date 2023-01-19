Public-Safety Notes, 1/19/23 edition

News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County.

MAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY STABBING STEPFATHER IN McLEAN: Fairfax County police on Jan. 10 arrested a 39-year-old man after he allegedly stabbed his stepfather to death in their McLean home.

Police responded at 11:03 p.m. to the reported stabbing in the 1200 block of Colonial Road. The caller said her son, who also lives in the house, stabbed both her husband and herself.

The suspect, identified as Adam Timothy Jackson, exited the home as officers arrived and police took him into custody.

Officers searched the home and found the stepfather, Alan Miller Kaufmann, 68, suffering trauma to the upper body. Authorities attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful, and Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department personnel declared the man deceased.

Rescue personnel transported the mother to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police took Jackson to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with second-degree murder and held him without bond.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy in the coming days to determine Jackson’s cause of death. Detectives continue to conduct interviews, collect video surveillance and process evidence recovered from the scene to determine the circumstances leading up to the fatal stabbing.

McLEAN ACUPUNCTURIST CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED SEXUAL ASSAULT: Fairfax County police on Jan. 10 arrested a 64-year-old man for offenses he allegedly committed while performing acupuncture last summer at a Tysons facility.

On July 14 and 18, 2022, the female victim received acupuncture treatment at the Virginia University of Integrative Medicine (VUIM), 1980 Gallows Road.

During the treatment, Dr. Chang Hee Kim, a licensed acupuncturist, allegedly unlawfully touched her genital area. The vitim later reported the incidents, police said.

Detectives consulted with subject-matter experts, conducted interviews and determined Kim’s examination was beyond the scope of a medical examination, police said.

Detectives on Jan. 6 obtained warrants for two counts of aggravated sexual battery. Kim on Jan. 10 turned himself in at the Fairfax County Adult Detection Center and authorities gave him a $2,000 secured bond.

Detectives learned Kim has been a licensed acupuncturist in Virginia since 2005 and served as VUIM’s director of clinical operations since 2015.

Throughout the investigation, VUIM cooperated with detectives, police said.

Kim also was employed as an acupuncturist at other medical facilities in the region and worked at an acupuncture clinic in California before arriving in Virginia, police said.

NO CHARGES, FOR NOW, IN FIREARMS-DISCHARGE EPISODE: The Vienna Police Department on Jan. 8 at 3:40 p.m. responded to the report of firearms discharge near Giant Food, 359 Maple Ave E.

Police determined only two subjects were involved and identified both, who are known to each other.

Further investigation by the department’s Criminal Investigations Section determined the incident began as a civil dispute between family members. Both sustained minor injuries and rescue personnel transported one to a local hospital, where the combatant was treated and released.

Investigators will consult with the Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to determine which charges will be placed.

MAN CHARGED WITH HIT-AND-RUN, DRUNK DRIVING AFTER VIENNA CRASH: A vehicle being driven north on Park Street on Jan. 8 at 7:32 p.m. crossed the centerline and struck a southbound vehicle near the road’s intersection with Fardale Street, S.E., Vienna police said.

The striking vehicle’s driver reportedly fled the scene of the accident.

Police located the striking vehicle at Nutley Street and Marshall Road, S.W., after a local resident reported there was a driver asleep in the vehicle. The keys were in the ignition and the vehicle was running, police said.

Upon interacting with the driver, police detected signs of impairment.

After the driver failed a series of field-sobriety tests, police arrested the 51-year-old Oakton man and took him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities took a sample of his blood for analysis and charged him with hit-and-run and driving while intoxicated.

CAFÉ EMPLOYEES CONFRONT MAN WHO STOLE TIP JAR, GET IT BACK: An employee at Magnolia Dessert Bar & Coffee, 431 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police on Jan. 8 at 4:30 p.m. that a man had attempted to steal the store’s tip jar.

Employees chased the man after he grabbed the jar. Once out of the door, the man gave the jar back to the employees, police said.

DELIVERY DRIVER CITED FOR NOISE VIOLATION: A Vienna police officer on Jan. 8 at 11:12 p.m. responded to the report of a truck unloading a delivery at Starbucks, 362 Maple Ave., E., in violation of the town’s noise ordinance.

Police issued a summons to the 46-year-old Lanham, Md., man charging him with a noise-ordinance violation and released him on his signature.

VIENNA POLICE ARREST MAN ON DANGEROUS-DRUG WARRANT FROM MARYLAND: During a traffic stop on Jan. 9 at 2:43 p.m. at Follin Lane and Hine Street, S.E., a Vienna police officer found there was a warrant for the driver in Maryland pertaining to dangerous drugs.

Police arrested the 24-year-old Gainesville, Va., man and took him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with being a fugitive from justice.

WORKERS AT HEALTH CLINIC REPORT CASH STOLEN FROM WALLETS IN BREAK ROOM: Two employees at Inova-GoHealth Urgent Care, 180 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police that, on Jan. 11 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., someone stole currency from their wallets, which they had left in the employee break room.

The employees did not wish to pursue charges.

TRUCK DRIVER INJURED IN FIERY BELTWAY CRASH: Virginia State Police responded Jan. 8 at 1:06 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer, which was traveling south on Interstate 495 when it crashed near Exit 44 at Georgetown Pike in McLean.

The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to catch fire.

Rescue personnel transported the driver to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation, state police said.