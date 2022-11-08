Public hearing will be precursor to speed-monitoring equipment in Fairfax

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 1 unanimously agreed to hold a public hearing on Dec. 6 at 4:30 p.m. to discuss a county-code amendment that would allow Fairfax County police to implement a photo-speed-monitoring program in and around school-crossing areas and highway work zones.

The modified ordinance would take effect immediately upon adoption, charge a range of civil penalties depending on the motorists’ speed but not result in points on violators’ driver’s licenses or higher insurance premiums.

Violators would have to be driving at least 10 mph above the speed limit to be cited. Those driving 10 to 14 mph more than the limit would receive $50 fines, those caught at 15 to 19 mph too fast would be charged $75 and those flying past at 20 mph or more above the limit would have to pay $100.

“We’re not looking at it as a revenue generator, but it’s meant to calm traffic,” Capt. Alan Hanson, commander of the Fairfax County Police Department’s Traffic Division, said at the Oct. 4 meeting of the Board of Supervisors’ Public Safety Committee.

Fairfax County’s Photo Speed Enforcement Work Group, which included representatives from several agencies, has recommended starting off with a six-month pilot program featuring 10 mobile cameras. Nine would be used in school zones and one in a Route 28 work zone.

In July 2023, police would begin placing 50 cameras in work and school zones. This would cost an estimated $1.8 million for the cameras and a bit more than $2.7 million per year including staffing expenses. County police then would add 30 more cameras in July 2024 for $2.88 million in camera costs and a total annual expense of nearly $3.8 million, including staffing.

These cost estimates do not include revenues that would be received.