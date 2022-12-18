28.5 F
Tysons
Monday, December 19, 2022
type here...
ArlingtonPublic asked to weigh in on county budget priorities
ArlingtonNews
Updated:

Public asked to weigh in on county budget priorities

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
person writing on white paper
Photo by Nguyen Dang Hoang Nhu on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

The Arlington County government has launched a community survey to determine the public’s views on the fiscal 2024 budget, which will be adopted next spring and go into effect July 1, 2023.

Based on current projections, the county government has a $35 million shortfall (out of a budget of approximately $1.5 billion) between revenues and expenditures, a figure that must be eliminated in the budget that is presented to County Board members by County Manager Mark Schwartz in February.

“This means that the county manager must make difficult decisions on how funding is spent in the next budget year,” county officials said in an announcement opening the online budget survey.

The five-question survey can be found at https://publicinput.com/t6636.

Previous article
County police report slew of burglaries
Next article
Library system’s holiday-gift initiative scores success
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ArlingtonSun Gazette Newspapers -

Proposal to rename post office in Arlington awaits Senate action

Legislation to rename a U.S. post office in Arlington in honor of a long-time letter carrier has been approved...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.