Public asked to weigh in on county budget priorities

The Arlington County government has launched a community survey to determine the public’s views on the fiscal 2024 budget, which will be adopted next spring and go into effect July 1, 2023.

Based on current projections, the county government has a $35 million shortfall (out of a budget of approximately $1.5 billion) between revenues and expenditures, a figure that must be eliminated in the budget that is presented to County Board members by County Manager Mark Schwartz in February.

“This means that the county manager must make difficult decisions on how funding is spent in the next budget year,” county officials said in an announcement opening the online budget survey.

The five-question survey can be found at https://publicinput.com/t6636.