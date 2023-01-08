27.6 F
Prosecutor forum comes with a side of pancakes (if desired)

Rarely does a political forum become so tasty.

The Arlington County Democratic Committee will present the two candidates currently vying for commonwealth’s attorney at the organization’s monthly breakfast, to be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Busboys & Poets in Shirlington.

Incumbent Parisa Dehghani-Tafti and challenger Josh Katcher are slated to take part in the event, county Democratic officials said. Democratic voters will select their nominee in a June primary.

The forum will begin at 9:30 a.m. but attendees can come earlier for breakfast. Registration is not required.

