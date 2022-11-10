61.3 F
Tysons
Thursday, November 10, 2022
type here...
ArlingtonProposed resolution rips county leaders for marginalizing dissent
ArlingtonFeaturedNewsPolitics
Updated:

Proposed resolution rips county leaders for marginalizing dissent

Scott McCaffrey
By Scott McCaffrey
boy in blue denim vest and helmet riding red bicycle
Photo by Mick Haupt on Unsplash

Must Read

Scott McCaffrey
Scott McCaffrey

There’s no guarantee it will win ultimate passage, but a proposed resolution to be considered by the Arlington County Civic Federation makes it clear: Some people are really, really upset with the way the county’s leaders appear to be marginalizing voices that either don’t support their policies, or simply want to add input.

“It appears to many residents that the current community-engagement methods are unevenly applied or have fundamentally changed and no longer consistently include critical engagement principles and features,” the draft resolution noted.

Civic Federation delegates will get a first significant look at the proposed resolution Nov. 15. It was introduced in September by a former federation president, Duke Banks, and the presentation will be led by another former president, Stefanie Pryor.

The draft verbiage suggests that county leaders are perceived to have taken steps to:

Sponsored

• “Marginalize or stifle substantive criticism from county residents.”

• “Frequently dismiss concerns of individuals, civic groups, civic associations, multi-family-residence associations and the Arlington County Civic Federation.”

Those are just two of a lengthier number of “Whereas” clauses outlining concern about current governance practices and criticizing deviation from the county’s traditional bottom-up community engagement that has come to be known as the Arlington Way.

“No vote is scheduled for this month, but members who review the resolution and its comprehensive appendix will appreciate the depth of dedication, passion and commitment of its authors and facilitators,” Civic Federation president John Ford said.

Previous article
Yet more time needed to ink cable contract
Next article
Democrats aim to protect dropboxes, but may be playing defense
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Public NoticesSun Gazette Newspapers -

Legal and Public Notices for November 10, 2022

AbandonedWatercraft_publicnotice_2x3.125Download TripleB_HangryJoes_ABC-1Download MarineResourcesCommission_2x3Download YLaw__AbandonedProperty2x2.5Download
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.