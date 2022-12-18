Proposal to rename post office in Arlington awaits Senate action

Legislation to rename a U.S. post office in Arlington in honor of a long-time letter carrier has been approved by the U.S. House of Representatives and forwarded to the Senate.

The legislation, sponsored by U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-8th), honors the late Jesus Collazos, an immigrant who worked for the Postal Service for nearly 25 years before retirement.

He served residents, including his own family, living in the coverage areas of the post office at 2200 North George Mason Drive.

Collazos, who was fighting cancer, died of COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic. He and his wife, Luz Miriam, had two children, Vanessa and Michael.

Sponsored

“He will be remembered by his infectious personality, outstanding work ethic and loyalty to his loved ones,” Beyer said. “We were lucky to have Jesus Collazos in our community.”

The bill (HR 7082) passed the House of Representatives on a unanimous voice vote. Upon anticipated approval by the Senate and the signature of President Biden in coming days, the post office will formally be renamed the Jesus Antonio Collazos Post Office Building.