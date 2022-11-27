52.6 F
Arlington'Project Winter Cheer' aids children of incarcerees
‘Project Winter Cheer’ aids children of incarcerees

baby wearing Santa Claus outfit near Christmas tree
Photo by Oleg Sergeichik on Unsplash

Offender Aid and Restoration is seeking support for its “Project Winter Cheer” initiative, which supports children and families impacted by incarceration during the holiday season.

“It is crucial that family relationships are maintained while a parent is incarcerated and after their release, and that no child is forgotten during that time,” officials with the social-safety-net organization said.

The program aims to provide each child with a $50 gift card, which will be presented along with a note from their parent letting them know that the gift is coming from them and wishing them love during the season.

“Thanks to your support, we supported over 150 children last year,” officials said. “We want to continue spreading love and joy to these children and families.”

For information and to provide support, see the Website at https://wwworaonline.org.

