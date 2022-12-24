8.7 F
Primrose School families lend hand to those in need over holidays
Primrose School families lend hand to those in need over holidays

Students from Primrose School locations across Northern Virginia participated in a holiday effort to support social-safety-net organizations in the community.

Primrose School of Arlington participated in a regional effort to provide essentials across at-risk communities throughout Northern Virginia.

Parents, students and staff at the Primrose School locations contributed more than 1,800 canned goods and more than 1,000 pounds of non-perishable food items, plus 16 boxes of essential items, to charities across Northern Virginia.

The Arlington location of the school partnered with the Arlington Food Assistance Center for the effort, which ran from Nov. 1-23.

“Experienced-based lessons of service and compassion are woven throughout our curriculum,” Primrose Schools CEO Jo Kirchner said. “We believe in education children to be service-minded and to give without expectation. We are working together toward a brighter future of caring, community-oriented citizens.

