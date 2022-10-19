Prices teeter as Arlington home sales continue to dip

Year-over-year home sales across Arlington took their lumps in September, according to new data, and while average sales prices of condominiums were up, prices declined in the single-family and townhouse segments of the market.

A total of 208 properties went to closing across Arlington last month, according to figures from MarketStats by ShowingTime based on listing activity from Bright MLS.

That’s down 14 percent from the 242 transactions a year ago, held back by economic concerns, affordability issues and a dearth of inventory.

That inventory, in fact, was down nearly 19 percent from a year before, closing out September with 439 properties on the market across the county.

Sponsored

And that translates to slightly more than a two-month supply of homes – not the excessively pro-seller environment seen at the start of the year, but hardly calamitous for sellers trying to move their homes, either.

In fact, the average number of days it took for an Arlington home to go from listing to ratified sales contract in September was 29, a slight improvement from the 30 a year before.

Homes that went to closing during the month garnered 96.8 percent of original listing price, down from 97.8 percent – another indicator that demand has eased, but not fallen off a cliff.

Two of the three market segments were down, price-wise, for the month:

• The average price of a single-family home selling in September was $1,141,478, down 2.8 percent.

• The average sales price of an attached property (townhouse/rowhouse/condominium) was $478,645, down 5.1 percent.

• The average sales price in the condominium-only segment was $425,698, down 7 percent.

All told, the average sales price for the month of $676,220 was down 6.9 percent and the median sales price of $557,500 was down 13.6 percent, although part of that was attributable to fewer single-family homes in the overall mix.

A total of 37 properties went to closing for more than $1 million across Arlington during the month, including 28 single-family properties.

Of homes that changed hands during the month, conventional mortgages represented the method of transacting sales in 144 cases, followed by cash (36) and VA-backed mortgages (19).

With economic malaise continuing, interest rates back on the rise and the holiday season approaching, don’t expect the market to rebound before the start of 2023 at the earliest. The total number of pending sales in September (215) was down nearly 36 percent from a year before, with those properties likely to move over to the sold column in a month or two.

Figures represent most, but not all, homes on the market. All September 2022 figures are preliminary and subject to revision.