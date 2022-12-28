Prices on Dulles Toll Road to inch up Jan. 1

The new year brings slightly higher costs for drivers using the Dulles Toll Road.

Effective Jan. 1, the toll rate for passenger vehicles at the Main Toll Plaza on the Dulles Toll Road will increase to $4 at the main toll plaza (up 75 cents) and $2 at ramp plazas (up 50 cents).

Rates for larger vehicles, including trucks, also will increase, topping out at $11.75 (main plaza) and $5.50 (ramp plazas) for vehicles with six or more axles.

The increase was approved by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority board of directors following a public-comment period in 2022. They are the first increases since January 2019.

Sponsored

Under an agreement with the Virginia state government, the Airports Authority assumed responsibility for the operation and maintenance of the Dulles Toll Road for a 50-year period beginning in 2008. Toll revenue is utilized to fund Toll Road operating and maintenance costs plus a portion of construction costs for Metrorail’s Silver Line, which began service to Washington Dulles International Airport on Nov. 15.

For information on the Dulles Toll Road and rate-setting process, see the Website at www.dullestollroad.com.