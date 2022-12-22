Price appreciation for N.Va. homes continues to cool

Year-over-year home-sale prices in the broad Northern Virginia market continued to rise in November, according to new statewide data, but the rate was only half that that has been recorded, on average, during the first 11 months of the year.

The median sales price for homes that sold across Northern Virginia in November stood at $555,000, up 3.7 percent from a year before, according to figures reported Dec. 21 by the Virginia Realtors trade group.

That rate, however, was below the year-to-date increase of 7.5 percent recorded in Northern Virginia, and November’s median sales price was below the median sales price of $575,000 for the January-to-November period.

None of that data should be a particular surprise, given market cooling that has occurred over the past six months, along with the traditional cyclical nature of home sales and prices in Northern Virginia and elsewhere across the commonwealth.

“Northern Virginia,” in the parlance of Virginia Realtors, is a large swath of territory that includes both the inner and outer suburbs of Washington, D.C., plus areas as far west as the West Virginia border and as far south as the northern suburbs of Fredericksburg. It is by far the largest (population-wise) and priciest homes market in the organization’s eight geographic-reporting areas.

For November, the Northern Virginia market saw 2,351 sales, a decline of 46.9 percent from a year ago and part of a a trend that saw all eight geographic areas well down from November 2021 sales figures. The best performers for the month, if you could call it that, were eastern Virginia, Southside and the Shenandoah Valley, each of which had year-over-year dropoffs of less than 30 percent.

For the first 11 months of 2023, Northern Virginia reported 39,300 sales, down 23.8 percent from 51,490. Statewide, the sales total of 117,300 was down 17.9 percent from 142,951.

Year-end figures should be available the latter part of January. Where the market goes from there remains anybody’s guess.

“This situation of decreased confidence in the market on both sides of the table will take some time to overcome, and as a result, sales activity will likely be sluggish in the coming months,” said Ryan Price, chief economist of Virginia Realtors.

Figures represent most, but not all, homes on the market. All November 2022 figures are preliminary and are subject to revision.