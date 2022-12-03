Potomac School wrestlers host third Backyard Classic

It has quickly become a beloved tradition, like the Daytona 500 inaugurating each year’s NASCAR season, and perhaps the biggest event on the Potomac School Panthers annual wrestling calender.

At the traditional time of high noon Saturday, Nov. 26, Potomac School hosted its third annual outdoor Backyard Classic, a dual exhibition high-school match against Sidwell Friends School. A wrestling mat was set up at midfield closest to the home sideline on the private-school’s artificial turf football field.

The weather was ideal that day, with temperatures in the 50s and little wind. Panthers’ head coach C.J. Remmo said the weather was the best of the three events so far.

“What a great day,” Remmo said. “Last year it was cold and so windy we had to weight down the mat with sandbags because we were concerned it might blow away. That wasn’t the case at all this year.”

The event, always held on Thanksgiving weekend, included a series of individual exhibition matches, with no team score kept.

“We were able to get a lot of the wrestlers some matches. This is something both teams have looked forward to each time, and is a tradition the wrestlers enjoy,” Remmo said.

Former Potomac School wrestlers and other school alumni attended the event, as they have in the past.

“A lot of people come around to watch,” Remmo said.

The outdoor match is a one-time thing each season. The remainder of Potomac School’s matches during the winter season are held indoors during the much colder months of December, January and February.

Outdoor high-school and college wrestling matches have been held outside from time to time at various venues across the country. The Fairfax High School team hosted such an annual November event on the Fairfax Square for three of four seasons, but was discontinued during the pandemic.

Potomac School’s season begins for real Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Loudoun County Duals at Loudoun County High School in Leesburg. The team’s opening home inside meet is Saturday, Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. with multiple teams.

The Panthers’ 2022-23 squad includes a number of members from the school’s football team. (Remmo also is Potomac School’s head football coach). Aidan Cullinan, Jake Wade and Jeremy De La Ville are among those competing in both sports.

Last season the Panthers finished third in the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference dual-meet competition. That event is scheduled for Feb. 8 this season, preceded by the MAC individual championships Feb. 4.

The Panthers are expected to be a top team in their conference this season.