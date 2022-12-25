Potomac School wins girls hoop tourney in Florida

It’s just December and the Potomac School Panthers already have won two tournaments, with a chance to win a third before the new year.

The girls high-school basketball team, owning a 9-1 record, recently captured the four-team Kreul Classic in Coral Springs, Fla., thanks to a 3-0 record against Florida public-school teams. To open the 2022-23 season, the Panthers finished 2-0 in their own tipoff tournament.

The team next participates in the Joe Casio Tournament at Falls Church High School Dec. 28-30, a competition the Panthers often have participated in but never have won.

“We are pleased with how we are playing now, but we know we have a brutal conference schedule ahead in the 2023 part of our schedule,” Potomac School coach Mike Hutton said.

Leading the Panthers in the Florida event were tournament Most Valuable Player Catherine LeTendre and all-tourney team selection Skylar Giuliani.

LeTendre scored 13, 17 and 19 points in the three games and made two three-pointers. Giuliani’s totals were eight, 14 and 21 points with one three.

Kerri Green was another top scorer, with nine points in one game including two threes, as was Zoe Myslewicz.

Zora Burrell scored seven in one contest and was a top defender, as she and LeTendre guarded the opponents’ top offensive players.

“Zora and Catherine met the task by denying those players the ball,” Hutton said. “Our defense has been locked in all season so far.”

Margit Crittenberger, Caelan McCormack, Abby Park, Brooklyn Williams and Caroline Norton were other top players for Potomac School.

“The competition was very strong there and the size and quickness we faced prepped us well for what’s to come in our conference,” Hutton said.

By forcing a couple of turnovers, Potomac School rallied late in its first game to defeat Chaminade-Madonna of Hollywood, 47-40, despite not shooting well.

“I think that win gave us a lot of momentum,” Hutton said.

The Panthers got big early leads and shot better in the next two contests, defeating Dillard of Fort Lauderdale, 47-34, then Everglades of Miramar, 58-40.

In its tipoff tournament, Potomac School defeated John Paul the Great, 59-29, then Seton School, 53-47, to open the season.

Its one loss was to conference rival Georgetown Visitation, 65-39, a perennial power in the Independent School League’s AA Division and D.C. area. The Panthers had an early lead they could not maintain.

The Panthers defeated Stone Ridge, 50-39, in the squad’s only other AA Division game thus far.

“We have a team full of dedicated and talented players who want to play, so our schedule is full this season,” Hutton said.

NOTE: Potomac School won the A Division title of the ISL last season and moved up to the AA Division this winter, to play the likes of powers Georgetown Visitation and Sidwell Friends.