Potomac School tennis teams second in state

After winning that state championship in 2019, the Potomac School Panthers have been stuck on second the past two seasons.

This fall, the No. 2-seeded girls high-school tennis team finished runner-up for the second year in a row to top-seed, undefeated and defending champion Collegiate of Richmond, 5-2, in the championship match of the Division I private-school state tournament.

The Panthers finished 2-1 in the state tourney, blanking seventh-seed Flint Hill, 5-0, in the first round, then downing No. 3-seed St. Catherine’s, 6-3, in the semifinals.

The team finished the season with a 16-4 overall record.

“We were right there in all of our matches,” Potomac School coach Chris Caskin said. “This was a very good team.”

The Panthers also lost to Collegiate, 4-3, in a regular season match.

“Collegiate had a lot of talent and depth,” Caskin said.

Playing the No. 1 singles position for Potomac School was senior Lauren Foster. The co-captain compiled a 13-7 record. Playing the No. 2 and 3 positions at different times was sophomore Leela Iyer (18-2). Senior co-captain Maia Phillips (12-7) played No. 4 singles. Freshman Riley Williams (19-1) also alternated between the No. 2 and 3 positions.

Doubles teams were freshman Riece Grimes-Thomas and sophomore Deja Dimps at No. 1, junior Daelyn Dimps and sophomore Sonali Sachdeva at No. 2, and junior Hope Dennis and sophomore Anaahita Kaasshyap at No. 3.

Other players were junior Gigi Giebel and sophomores Catherine Forster and Maren McLucas.

Prior to the state event, Potomac School finished 1-1 in the Independent School League AA Division tournament, losing to Holton-Arms, 4-3, in the semifinals. During the regular season, Potomac School finshed second in the ISL standings behind nationally-ranked Sidwell Friends.

NOTES: Foster and Phillips were on the team for four years, in their freshman season helping the team win the state title. There was not a full season or any tournaments in 2020 because of the pandemic. “They were heavy contributors,” Caskin said of Foster and Phillips. . . Potomac School has played in the state tournament 17 times, with the one championship in 2019 and three second-place finishers, the first in 2002.