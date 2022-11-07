Potomac School shares football title, state playoffs next

For five straight seasons now, the Potomac School Panthers have finished with a 3-1 record in the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference. But unlike the past four full campaigns, that mark was good enough this fall to give the high-school football team a share of the league title, tying for first with the St. James Saints.

Potomac School (6-2 overall this fall) finished second in the MAC the last four full seasons. The MAC crown is the team’s first since winning the title in 2011 with a 4-0 record.

The Panthers clinched a share of the 2022 championship on Nov. 4 with a 45-0 road rout over the Sidwell Friends Quakers in D.C.

In that game, Potomac School took a quick 21-0 lead and were in control. Most of the starters didn’t play in the second half.

Sponsored

“The win was good because everyone got to play,” Potomac School coach C.J. Remmo said. “They worked hard all year and played for each other and their school.”

Blaze Jones ran for 151 yards and a touchdown, Marcel Gaskins rushed for 79 and two TDs and Gus Tierney for 34 and a score. The team had 310 yards rushing. Quarterback Camren Boykin completed three passes, including a touchdown pass of three yards to Andrew Lay.

On defense, Marcus Burrell and E.J. Schneeberg had interceptions. Max Gyllenhoff made seven tackles and had a sack, and Lucas Boulter and Malik Shelton each made 4.5 tackles, including two for losses.

With its 6-2 record, next for Potomac School is the four-team Division I private-school state tournament. The Panthers, ranked second in last week’s Division I poll, are the fourth seed and will play in Richmond on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. against the top-seed and undefeated Trinity Episcopal Titans (9-0) in a semifinal game.

The state-tournament berth is Potomac School’s first since the 2013 season and first ever at the Division I level. The team’s past multiple state-playoff berths came at the Division II classification, where the Panthers have finished second multiple times.

NOTE: Since last winning the MAC, Potomac School has finished second seven times, all with 3-1 records.