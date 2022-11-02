Potomac School holds off Maret in MAC football clash

In a Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference private-school football game Oct. 28 in McLean, the host Potomac School Panthers (5-2, 2-1) remained tied for first place with a 38-35 victory over Maret by gaining 466 total yards, 367 on the ground.

Temporary lights were used for what was the first night high-school game football game in Potomac School history.

The Panthers led 3-0 on a 34-yard field goal by Stefan Harvey, fell behind 6-3, then regained the lead for good and eventually had to recover a late onside kick to clinch the victory.

Marcel Gaskins had 249 yards rushing and two touchdowns for the Panthers. Drew Turner ran for 47, Blaze Jones for 44 and two TDs and quarterback Camren Boykin for 27. He was 7 of 10 passing for 99 yards. Gaskin, Turner and Andrew Lay all had two catches.

Leading the Panthers’ defense was Devin Dunn with 11 solo tackles and five assists, Max Gyllenhoff with a tackle and 11 assists, Lucas Boulter with six combined tackles, and with five combined tackles each Gaskins, Jake Adamec and Aidan Cullinan.

* The Flint Hill Huskies (4-3, 2-1) had their non-conference football game on Oct. 28 cancelled by host St. Anne’s-Belfield.