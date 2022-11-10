Potomac School has a notable football playoff history

Although it has been a while since the Potomac School Panthers have participated in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association playoffs, the high-school football team has a notable history in the postseason.

The Panthers (6-2) last made the state playoffs in 2013, finishing second in the Division II tournament. That was the fourth time, in five appearances, the team finished second in Division II. It finished 0-1 in 2009.

So the McLean private-school squad will still be looking for its first state title when it enters this fall’s four-team Division I competition as the fourth seed. Potomac School faces the undefeated, top seed and host Trinity Episcopal Titans (9-0) of Richmond at 1 p.m. Nov. 12 in a semifinal tilt.

Overall, Potomac School has a 4-5 state-playoff record in those five appearances.

Two of the state-final losses have been close, by six and seven points. Another was by two touchdowns and the other a blowout loss.

The Panthers’ first playoff berth was in 2000 when the team finished second. The next three in a row were in 2009, 2010 and 2011, all resulting in runner-up finishes.

Potomac School enters the game against Trinity Episcopal with a two-game winning streak.

The one common opponent this teams faced was Norfolk Academy, with each winning. Potomac School won, 32-28, and Trinity Episcopal, 54-7.