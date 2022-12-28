Potomac School grad joins Towson coaching staff

Potomac School graduate Alex Kolt is moving on and up in the Division I college football coaching ranks.

The Arlington resident recently accepted a position to join the new staff at Towson University near Baltimore to become the Tigers’ offensive-line coach. Kolt held that same position, and others, on the staff at the much smaller-enrolled Georgetown University since 2011. He had been the Hoyas’ offensive-line coach since 2017, as well as the team’s recruiting coordinator.

Kolt officially will begin his new job under new Towson head coach Pete Shinnick in early January. He is thought to be the only former Potomac School varsity football player to coach on the Division I college level.

Kolt has told others he is very excited about the new position, but did not want to comment officially until he begins the job. He was recommended for the position to Shinnick by a coaching colleague. The two talked on the phone, Kolt then attended an in-person interview and the position offer was made over the phone the next morning.

Kolt also knows the new Towson offensive coordinator. Towson plays home games on campus at Johnny Unitas Stadium.

While with Georgetown, Kolt coached 13 all-conference players. He also coached the defensive line and tight ends previously at Georgetown.

In his first three seasons with the Georgetown offensive line, the unit improved drastically each year. The Hoyas nearly doubled their rushing totals from 2017 to 2018, before leading the Patriot League with 147.4 rushing yards per game and 20 rushing touchdowns in 2019.

“Alex is a huge part of our program,” Georgetown coach Rob Sgarlata said. “He is extremely smart and dedicated, and he is a great teacher.”

As a college player, Kolt was a four-year offensive-lineman at Division III Hampden-Sydney College in Virginia. He was a three-time academic all-Old Dominion Athletic Conference player.

After college, Kolt had a year of experience as an offensive line coach at J.R. Tucker High School near Richmond.

At the Potomac School, Kolt was a two-way starter along both lines. He graduated from the private school in 2006, playing for head coach Ed Foster.

“Alex was a student of the game,” Foster said. “He studied the game and always watched a lot of film. He was like a coach on the field.”

NOTE: Madison High School graduate Kevin Gaston was an offensive lineman for Towson during the 2022 season. . . In recent seasons, Towson has struggled to repeat the 2013 season, when the Tigers finished 13-3 and second in the NCAA Division I football championship series playoffs.