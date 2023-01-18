53.2 F
Potomac School, Flint Hill ranked in state hoops

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
Catherine LeTendre, front, and the Potomac School Panthers were ranked fifth in the initial Division I girls state-basketball poll. (Photo by Deb Kolt)

With a 13-2 record, the Potomac School Panthers were ranked fifth in the initial Division I Virginia private-school state poll of the 2022-23 girls basketball season.

Northern Virginia high-school teams Paul VI Catholic and Bishop Ireton were ranked No. 1 and 2 in the poll, respectively.

Other ranked Northern Virginia teams were the Bishop O’Connell Knights at sixth, the Flint Hill Huskies in a tie for eighth, the St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes Saints at 12th and the Oakcrest Chargers at 13th.

Potomac School defeated St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes earlier this season but has yet to play any other of those ranked Northern Virginia teams. The Panthers have a game against Flint Hill scheduled Feb. 11.

With a 4-0 record, Flint Hill (10-1) was in first place, as of Jan. 16, in the A Division of the Independent School League standings and had won eight straight games. Flint Hill also has defeated St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes this season.

Oakcrest (10-3) has moved up to Division I this season. It played in Division II last winter, finishing 1-1 in that state tournament.

