Potomac School cross country teams finish first, third

Led by individual winner Charlie Ortmans and four other runners finishing in the top 12, the Potomac School Panthers won the boys Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference cross country championship for the first time since 2007.

The Panthers finished first in the high-school meet at Agricultural History Farm Park in Derwood, Md. on Oct. 29 with 30 points, eight fewer than defending champion Georgetown Day.

“We knew it would be close,” Potomac School boys coach Jason Dwyer said. “I think it was our guys were just hungry and wanted to win. There was no pressure on them so they could be more aggressive.”

Charlie Ortmans won the race in 15:39 to defend his title and continuing a standout season for the senior, who has won other races this fall.

Potomac School junior Sashy Minsky was second (16:41), sophomore Zach Dalva-Baird was fifth (17:39), junior Max Zeldes 10th (17:46) and junior Zach Lighthammer 12th (17:53). Also, Eli Levine was 15th (18:11) and Alex Mathews 16th (18:12).

Next for the Panthers will be the Division I private-school state meet where they will be among the top contenders. Ortmans will be the favorite, finishing second in the state last fall.

Also on Oct. 29 on the same course in Derwood, the Potomac School girls placed third in the Independent School League championships with 92 points. Georgetown Day won with 82 and Georgetown Visitation was second with 84.

Leading the Potomac School girls was junior Kate Tuttle in third (20:07), senior Genevieve Harris in seventh (20:19) senior Arielle Kouyoumdjian was 15th (20:44), followed by junior Emmy Holland in 23rd (21:49) and sophomore Kate Choi in 44th (23.20).

“Both teams were over the moon with excitement,” Dwyer said. “It was a big deal that both placed so high.”

The Flint Hill girls finished 11th in the ISL meet, led by Maddy Watkins in 29th (22:02).

The Flint Hill boys finished sixth in the MAC boys meet, with Aidan Stephenson placing 20th (18:42).